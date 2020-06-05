The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced all of us to a new way of living.
A new means of communication. New phrases and terminology.
I had never heard of a “Zoom” teleconference. Now I have become proficient at online meetings and video chats.
I always thought that the word “fluid” referred to a liquid. It also means that the situation changes daily, sometime hourly.
“Social Distancing” is a new concept to me. I understand why it has to happen, but I’m a “hugger,” and it’s real hard for me not to hug someone’s neck!
Not only am I adjusting to new lingo and new ways of living my daily life both at home and at work, I have certainly developed a new appreciation for “Frontline Workers,” and “Essential Workers.”
They all have my utmost respect and appreciation, now more than ever. These men and women are our “Hometown Heroes.”
Speaking of heroes, I would like to give props to our outstanding volunteers. We had to shut the doors to our customers, clients and volunteers on Wednesday, March 18.
We were smack dab in the middle of changeover. The thrift store had been completely emptied of winter clothes and seasonal housewares and décor.
That is exactly how it has sat for the last 10 weeks. That is until a handful of volunteers rolled up their sleeves and worked their magic last week. The store looks amazing and the hard working crew went above and beyond my expectations!
With that being said, Blue Valley Community Action is having a “soft opening” this week. This by the way is another new term for me!
What exactly does a “soft opening” mean? It means that in light of the COVID-19 virus, Blue Valley will be doing business once more, just with some different rules and regulations.
Masks will be mandatory for all customers and volunteers who enter either the thrift store or the furniture building. No more than TEN customers in either building at a time. No public restrooms. Social distancing to be observed.
The new hours and days for the thrift store are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9-3. The furniture building will be open the same days as above, 1-3.
Blue Valley Community Action will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. We are still NOT taking any donations.
Thank you again to Blake Burgess and the Ace Hardware team here in York. Not only did they name Blue Valley Community action as the recipient for their “Round Up” program, they went an extra mile and a half to challenge area businesses to support the Blue Valley Food Bank.
Generous donations were made by Union Bank and Trust, Blackhills Energy, Cyclonaire Corporation and Tom and Margaret Brink.
Hats off to Madonna Mogul and her amazing team at the York Chamber of Commerce for all they do to support York businesses.
Thanks for keeping your heart in your community and showing Blue Valley Community Action some local love.
It’s duly noted and appreciated.
