It’s been a while since we bragged on Good Wife Norma’s and my grandkids on this corner of Saturday’s paper, so let’s do that today.
Do you have grandchildren? If you don’t have them now, GWN and I certainly hope fate holds forth for you a grandkid-rich future one day.
Our four Nebraska grands are a constant and reliable source of pride and affection for GWN and me; not only for the things they accomplish but for the first-class people they will certainly become.
Their accomplishments are many and varied, the most recent example of which was Dominic, a 15-year-old sophomore at Lincoln Southwest, taking the mic and singing the National Anthem solo and sans accompaniment at the beginning of a Silver Hawks varsity volleyball match the other night.
Somebody who was supposed to sing a capella to those hundreds of people dropped the ball. No worries. Dom was there so he stepped in and belted it out in his strong bass voice without waver or quaver. No big deal to him. Very big deal to Mom and Dad and Grandpa and Grandma.
Dom’s little sister Annie, a seventh grader at Scott Middle School, is already a semi-professional competitive cheerleader, acrobat, flyer and years-long veteran at Nebraska Cheer Center. She’s a softball talent of note who burns hot with competitive fire. She plays multiple positions but seems to most annoy opposing teams from first base.
Did I tell you she’s a Dentonator? Her team’s from Denton so what else would you have them be named?
Out Kearney way the grandkids run a little young; at least younger than Dom and Annie.
Taya is an athlete, too, like the other three of course, following in the footsteps of her mother, a powerful force in basketball on a couple national championship contending teams at Briar Cliff back in the day.
Taya’s specialty, however, about which she has been unwaveringly dedicated and passionate since a wee tyke, is dance. If she can hear the music, Taya can and will dance. Loves it.
She is also a young angler of note who has out-fished me more times than I care to recall. But enough about that.
Jonathan, her little brother and our youngest grand, is already a multi-sport athlete with a razor-sharp sense of humor. Exchange clever comebacks with Jonathan at your peril. Odds are you will be the skewered party. By my observation, having covered three decades of sports for newspapers, Buddy Boy is most amazing on the soccer pitch.
Fast. Quick. Fearless. Smart and cagey. More than a little pugnacious with a dollop of good-natured swagger.
All four grandkids are respectful of loved ones and strangers alike. They are top-notch students and voracious readers. Their problem solving skills are evolved well beyond what I see in many kids their age and all rate way up there on the Hug Meter.
How blessed we are to live in York almost exactly equidistant between them; two grandkids await if we hop on the eastbound ramp, two more if we turn right and point the headlights west.
If being this close is just half as fun for them as it is for us then GWN and I are mighty grateful grandparents.
