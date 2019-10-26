Drove down to Wichita on Saturday, spent the night in a Hampton Inn and fetched my mom, Ellamae, back to York early Sunday morning.
From here we shuttled her back to Kearney with my son and his family who live there.
No big news there. Sons go fetch their mothers all the time I bet.
Except ‘me sainted mudda’ is 95 and still going strong. Two Saturday’s previous Mom and I met brother Brad and wife Ana in Guthrie, Okla., to hand her off for a two-week visit to their home in Harker Heights, Texas.
Mom resides at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney in a wonderful, new assisted living unit. Other than food service, a little cleaning assistance and help with medications she is about as independent as you or me. Of the folks I know who are anywhere near her age; she’s in the best physical and mental shape.
Health issues? Of course. Did I mention she’s five short years from going into three figures … which I do not recommend you bet against with any dollars except those you already intend to toss away. A little forgetful sometimes? Sure, about like her eldest son. His name is Steve and he’s 25 years her junior.
That she can ride comfortably all those hours to Harker Heights and back with no deleterious effects amazes me more than a little bit.
Mom has always been known as a hard-charger when on the move; a characteristic which hasn’t diminished one iota between when she was a young mother and today. If anything she has more potential for running folks over now than ever.
This is due in no small part to her new ‘ride,’ a sassy red walker Brad helped her pick out while she was down there. Heck, I bet if I look close I’ll find some metal flake in the paint job.
This baby has out-sized wheels compared to the walker it replaced. This means it will Go! Go! Go! which she is plenty happy to make it do.
All I can say is thank the Lord it doesn’t have a motor, although she has probably coaxed someone into bolting one on there by now.
Don’t get me wrong, Mom is a kind, universally beloved member of both our family and the Vets Home. She would never roll you like a nickel cigar with her flashy new sports walker. Intentionally that is.
She’s an avid player of the Vets Home’s special version of full-contact Bingo and has banked no small amount of cash over the years as a result. She helps in the library, creates ceramic art for all of us and for sale there at the home. Crochets, knits, does needlepoint and is a master of the embroidery hoop.
Pretty amazing lady if you ask me. You should meet her sometime.
P.S. Did I forget to mention that time she strapped on a leather ‘Snoopy and the Red Baron’ helmet for a nice long ride in a fully aerobatic bi-plane? How about the flying-low airboat ride on the Platte?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.