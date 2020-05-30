The pandemic has now claimed north of 100,000 people in our country.
That horrific number eclipses Britain, which has the dubious distinction of being number two to the Good Ole US of A (We’re Number One!) by more than double.
But how horrible is 100,000? How is an unexceptional, garden variety country bumpkin from New-Brass-Key like me to grasp such a number let alone personalize it?
Because I am prone to ponder the odd morbid question, I became curious to know how many towns in my immediate universe and yours would have to give up ever living resident – newborns and octogenarians and mothers and grandmothers and brain surgeons and welders and car salesmen - to wipe 100,000 people from the face of the earth and to do it in just 90 days give or take.
Sick question? Perhaps. But it seems to me a whole lot of Americans are cavalierly playing fast and loose with those 100,000 dead folks. Through research the depth of which you couldn’t comprehend I have uncovered a nearly imperceptible trend among the “I’d open my assault rifle up on you before I’d show you the small courtesy and respect of wearing a mask to protect you” crowd.
Turns out – and unlike someone we know I invite you to fact check me - very few of these folks have, in fact, been struck dead by COVID-19 themselves or, as far as we know, had their bodies stacked in the bowels of a freezer truck for storage.
What my endless hours of research also discovered is that in 2018 the total populations of Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings were officially tabulated at 51,478, 33,761 and 24,882.
Add ‘em up and what do you get? You get 110,061. I hasten to stipulate the present death toll is 10,000 or so corpses short of that number, but do you have a single iota of doubt we will blow right past 110,661 under current national leadership? Thought so. Me neither.
How different might we react if a single disease wiped out every man, woman and child living in three cities just down I-80 in our own backyard? All alive and going about their business one day. Every single one of them lying dead 90 days later.
I have no idea, but I wonder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.