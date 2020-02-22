Each year in late winter or very early spring, I make an offer in this space to help any of you plan a trip to the northwest corner of Wyoming where Good Wife Norma and I lived from 2000 to 2005.
A few have taken me up on it and we had a great time discussing the prospects not only for visiting Yellowstone, but also the mountains (pun intended) of other stuff in our old stomping grounds, much of which is the equal of Yellowstone on the ‘Wow’ meter.
Since I am out here this winter, I thought, “Hey, Mose, why not beat the drum for this time of year, too? People would probably be just as blown away at this time of year as summer.” Nearly so, anyway.
Thus, I have shamelessly deployed this photo to reinforce my point. I took it Tuesday this week after work less than an hour from Powell, to reinforce my point.
If you knew all I know about winter here, you’d be aware Yellowstone isn’t even open to wheeled vehicles except at the north gate and then across the Lamar Valley and back only.
The spectacular Beartooth Highway between Cooke City and Red Lodge, Montana? Closed. Magnificent highway 14A from Burgess Junction atop the north Bighorns down the west slope to Lovell? Closed.
These roads are in such high, rugged country they are not plowed after they snow shut in late fall. For sleds, though, that same high country is a winter wonderland playground. It’s also our first reason to visit here in winter.
Do you know what high marking is? I bet not.
If you’re astride a powerhouse sled up where the mountain faces are nearly straight up and you’re itchin’ to high mark, what you do, see, is shoot nearly straight up as fast and as high as you can go. You don’t stop until your machine is beginning to tip over at which time you crank the bars real quick like and race to the bottom.
The rider who carves his/her ‘mark’ highest in the snow without triggering an avalanche wins. In the alternate scenario, typically everyone loses. Riders carry avalanche locators so search and rescue can find the bodies and dig them out.
But I see I have drifted off task.
The thing is this place is a whole different world in winter. Nothing like what it is in the warmer months and galactically different than anything you’ll see in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, et al.
Say you’re a farmer who is locked down during the growing season. Man, have I got a snowmobile adventure for you. I have bighorn sheep and elk standing beside the road on their winter ranges. I’ve got frozen waterfalls, mule deer, bison, perhaps even a mountain goat or a moose, and all of it it wrapped up in scenes the equal of the finest Hallmark Christmas card.
You could stay at the Irma Hotel in Cody. Buffalo Bill built it and named it for his daughter. Reserve early enough and chances are good this time of year that you – like I did - could sleep in Buffalo Bill’s personal suite.
Local legend suggests it is haunted but, sadly, no apparitions revealed themselves to me.
Want to ski cheap after you check out the half-dozen sightseeing spots I’m going to send you to? Easy-peasy. Just run up to Red Lodge, Montana, stay in the historic Pollart Hotel, eat a great meal at the Carbon County Steakhouse and ski Red Lodge Mountain till your toenails fall off for a fraction of what you’ve been paying in Colorado.
There’s much more, but I have burned through too much of this page as it is. I’ll be home the 19th of March. Come see me. We’ll talk.
