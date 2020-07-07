This past weekend marked the most significant summer holiday in America.
If you didn’t realize it was Independence Day may I suggest a set of fresh hearing aid batteries. How else might town folks have missed the Pop! Boom! Bang! signs?
The Fourth of July has a lot of things going for it, but there are exceptions; ruined digits, melted digits, tortured pets and traumatized vets among them.
Still and all it remains, at least in my view, a national asset for the blanket celebration of patriotism it offers all of us – even if self-indulgent and perhaps a tad superficial.
The worst Independence Day for me happened many years ago outside Powell, Wyoming.
My buddies on the volunteer fire department treated their community to a fireworks spectacular each year in an open space outside of town. Acres of trucks both massive and manly (this was Wyoming, remember) sprinkled with a smattering of cars gathered around a small bump in the flat terrain into which a pit had been dug long ago. This is where the spectacular display was fired each year by the fellows in yellow.
Everything was going smoothly as I captured the spectacle in photos for the Powell Tribune … until it wasn’t.
Suddenly, as an aerial feature was spectacularly filling the night sky above, white fire, smoke and horrific noise exploded upward from the bowels of the pit itself; the same pit in which a half-dozen of Powell’s finest, working in practiced unison, grabbed rockets from plastic trash cans then loaded and ignited the high-powered pyrotechnics from a bank of tubes. A spark was all it took.
Shows then were hands-on and primitive by comparison to the computer-choreographed displays we enjoy today.
In the minutes after, a chilling pall of silence fell over the scene. Raucous celebration, kids leaping about and folks shooting off their own fireworks stopped in a flash.
The next sound I recall was the siren shrieking in panic as the near-by ambulance plowed into the lingering smoke.
No one was killed but there were serious injuries, including severely burned skin in places where fire melted through bunker gear.
As I recall three Powell firemen spent a day or two in the hospital. Several others were treated and released, but I promise every one of them came away shell-shocked and shaken.
By some miracle I captured the double-burst moment on camera using a crude timed exposure technique.
In 70 years aboard planet earth there have been many July 4 memories. All of them disappear compared to that awful night in Wyoming.
