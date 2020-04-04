We must take hope where we find it in these trying days, right?
Of course, we must.
With tongue planted a bit in cheek I offer the accompanying photo as proof positive that positive humor is out there if you look for it.
While making my way to coffee at Grand Central this (Friday) morning I made a small detour down the paper goods aisle, not out of need but curiosity. For a while I’ve been monitoring that section of shelving, hoping to see toilet paper there again one day without folks dismembering each other to get at it.
Yesterday there they were, two lonely packages of TP huddled together awaiting their inevitable separation (limit 1 per customer remember). They looked kind of forlorn to me, however it was funny how close these lonely specimens were to the store’s display of miniature corn cobs, offered in fun as an alternative solution to this keenly personal, universal challenge.
Sure enough, before I could take a second photo a gentleman stepped up, grabbed one pack and instantly divided the store’s inventory of TP by half.
We need humor, don’t we? Perhaps now more than ever.
People ask me – a part-timer on the staff myself – if things are still crazy. “Yes,” I answer, though perhaps less frantic and panic-stricken than when realization first dawned about the true ramifications of this pandemic.
Much product is still in short supply, but perhaps not so critically as just a couple weeks ago. Eggs are back in the case most of the time and even that most sought after of all commodities – bathroom tissue – surfaces once in a while.
Perhaps the biggest difference I see is in the acceptance of their situation by our customers. By my observation most folks finally ‘get it’ and are resolved to go about life as calmly and safely as they can … hoax theorists and those who shrugged and dismissed COVID-19 as no worse than the common flu excepted. Those folks have largely been hooted into the silence deserving of their staggering ignorance.
Another thing I notice recently is how some folks have begun thanking my colleagues for their willingness to risk exposure hundreds of times, each and every workday, to keep the supply lines open. Thanks for noticing. They appreciate it.
