Nebraska weather is frequently abysmal, doubly so this year with all the horrors Mother Nature has visited upon us; horrors too numerous to mention or even remember for that matter.
Such has been the frequency and volume of weather misery that it has ranged from discouraging and inconvenient to tragic and lethal.
In my easily estimable opinion, however, fall is the exception.
So far Fall 2019 has been fairly gracious and palatable, though I must immediately stipulate there remains plenty of time for it all to go askew.
Good Wife Norma enjoys fall, too. However her opinion of my favorite season is dismissed out of hand. She also, I am ashamed to admit, appreciates deep winter in all its snow bound, frozen to the ground agony. Thus we can surely all agree this aberrant fondness for the bleak, gray dead months disqualifies her from being taken seriously on any and all matters of Nebraska weather.
What’s not to like about fall? The only negative I can think of is that it’s waaaaay too dang short.
The bugs are beating a hasty retreat. The weather is stable, at least comparatively speaking when held up alongside winter, spring and summer. Temperature and humidity are demonstrably less suffocating. Little or no traffic remains at the boat ramp and the fish bite better this time of year, too. At least they do for me, excepting the rare and inexplicable skunking.
Lawn metabolism slows, especially my zoysia turf which should (I hope, I hope, I hope) begin changing into its lifeless, brown-straw-like winter clothes any day now. And won’t it be wonderful when it does?
“Hey Johnny, how dormant does zoysia go in the fall?”
“Well, Ed, zoysia goes so dormant that, once it’s all dry and crunchy and a nice even brown shade showing nary a single blade of green, you can actually treat dandelions and other weedy pests with Roundup. Don’t worry about the grass, Ed, it’s so deep in coma it will never know.”
Of course there’s a slug of other reasons to appreciate fall.
Here’s just one: The absence of scorching temps, humidity so suffocating you almost need a snorkel to breathe and skeeters the size of drake mallards means you can finally truly enjoy a meal and requisite glass of wine out on the patio of an evening.
Mose says: Enjoy fall while it lasts. You’ll know the fun’s over for this year the day your yard is covered a foot deep in the neighbors’ leaves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.