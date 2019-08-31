Because folks have been asking, I thought this week to answer their shared question:
“So what’s the dang deal man, are you retired or not retired or what?”
This is completely understandable, doubly so when they unexpectedly run into me all aproned-up and hair slicked back, lugging groceries down at Grand Central.
Their confusion is amplified when, despite making noise about retiring, I continue to have photo credits and story bylines.
I understand how it might seem to a reasonable person that two jobs does not a retired person make, yet it does … kinda.
Permit me to explain.
On January 1 of this year I went ‘Blip!’ and disappeared from the payroll at the York News-Times. No desk. No computer. No phone. No paycheck. No benefits. No Husker photo credentials. No mouse pad. No chair. I’m not even privy to the back door code.
To the bean counters upstream I no longer exist in any way shape or form, but despite my career death in the corporate world, I still have stuff in the paper. How is that possible?
In our industry we have what we call ‘stringers’ for lack of a more respectful word. These are folks we can’t or don’t want to hire, but who have exploitable writing and photography skills. Think of it kind of like a tailor you pay a set amount to cuff slacks, shorten sleeves, fit a suit or whatever. Similarly, newspaper stringers like me get paid this much for a photo and that much for a story.
So, yes, I am retired and, yes, I still do columns, news, sports, photography and special projects.
For six months I have worked entirely from my recliner, laptop teetering precariously atop Good Wife Norma’s pod of prime wiener dogs as I work. No people to banter with and zero exercise.
Enter Grand Central where I get a dose of both a couple evenings a week. It’s been great fun so far, though I cannot deny aged feet, legs and back bark like hyenas at the end of a six-hour, full-tilt boogie.
My new co-workers at Grand Central have been admirably tolerant of my nonsensical behavior, to my face at least, and customers are every bit as interesting and fun as they were 30 years ago.
Exhibit A: Vivian Hart (in the photo) is irrefutable proof of a wonderful personality with genius grocery packing skills to boot.
She lives on the fifth floor of the apartment building across the street and walked over to buy a big order of groceries Thursday of this week. Vivian told me everything had to go home on the walker she uses for a truck. I almost laughed at the idea. Thank goodness I kept my sassy mouth shut because Vivian set to work and in no time all her stuff was sacked and packed and she was heading out the door with an ‘I told you so’ smile and a neighborly wave.
Getting to hang out with the Vivans who favor us with their business is great. It’s what I missed most about my grocery guy life of long ago.
But not anymore. Thanks, Vivian. You’re a hoot.