Not all of it came from there of course because like, you know, YouTube didn’t exist the first 90 percent of my time on earth.
But if you haven’t discovered its wonders you simply must check it out right away.
I can’t recall all the projects both great and small I have managed to complete thanks to YouTube, never mind the nuggets of information, fishing techniques, boating trimming advice and who knows what all I have gleaned from this most useful and frequently entertaining resource.
Looking to install DIY rod holders in the boat? YouTube can help. How about fabricating ribs across and above the beam of that boat to hold up the canvas cover so rain runs right off? I would never have thought of flexible PVC pipe since I’m not the tiniest bit clever in such matters, but YouTube has the juice to show even a dullard like me how it’s done. With a little hands-on help from Good Wife Norma the project was even kinda easy.
Can’t always scare up a companion to take along in the boat for a few hours of fishing? No problem once YouTube teaches you how to safely and easily launch the boat alone.
Thanks, YouTube.
Step one to make your boat trailer lights stop flickering? Run straight to YouTube. Even I, a card-carrying numbskull, successfully fixed the flick. Even more remarkably it stayed fixed.
Was I proud of that one? Dang straight.
Looking for a wonderful tip when drying the car after a driveway wash job? YouTube taught me the very first thing to do is get out the leaf blower. Zoom! Zoom! Most of the water is gone in maybe seven minutes. A little detail work with a soft cloth and that’s it. Job done.
GWN and I have, or rather had, a casual waterway on the east side of our lot that drained excess water from a neighbor’s yard through ours when deluges clobbered York. This was no problem, it just poured over the grass to the street. Until, that is, we stretched our single attached garage into a three-car structure that covered the wide buffer of turf.
Not to worry, faithful YouTube rode to the rescue. A video taught me in just a few minutes how and where to install a narrow, trenched-in PVC pipe honeycombed end-to-end with drain holes covered above and below in small, decorative rock to collect the runoff and disperse it without compromising the new garage wall.
Eight years have passed with nary a single recurrence of the previous surface drainage problem.
I am also prepared to reveal for the first time that, despite what grandson Dominic thinks, I am not a craftsman when it comes to reconditioning the steel and wood of the old .22 cal. rifle of my own youth.
You already guessed, didn’t you? Shamelessly Papa played the YouTube card long before Dom made the first swipe with sandpaper on the stock of what became his ‘brand new’ rifle.
Lawn care. House painting. Setting a post in concrete. Replace the brake light bulbs on a 2012 GMC Canyon pickup. How to angle grind a rusty boat trailer without destroying it, blinding yourself or burning down the house in the process. Build a campfire. Safely extinguish a campfire. Design and construct a tree stand or ground blind for deer hunting season.
I’m tellin’ ya’ folks, the list is positively endless. I don’t remember crapping out on a YouTube search. Ever. It’s more likely you’ll find several possible solutions to your problem than none.
Mose says check out this new-fangled YouTube deal PDQ.
You’re welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.