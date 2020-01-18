This time of year, it’s typical for bighorn sheep to be accessible for viewing or photography in northwest Wyoming.
By ‘accessible’ I mean right along the highway.
One place this happens, and why, is the North Fork of the Shoshone River between Buffalo Bill Reservoir and the east gate of Yellowstone, which is closed in winter. The sheep gravitate to the river because that valley, for whatever reason, is “open” in winter meaning it does not glut with feet-deep snow.
Elk, moose, deer, plus a few bison that walk over the hill out of Yellowstone to winter, like it there because grasses and other vegetation lie under only a few inches of snow. A bit of leisurely pawing and just like that, dinner is served all winter long.
There are sheep on the Southfork River, too, and also Bighorn Canyon east of Lovell. The big rams, however, usually hang out on the North Fork.
That’s where former Omaha World-Herald photographer Mark Davis and I found this bunch and many more last Sunday. Mark is now the outdoor feature writer/photographer at the Powell Tribune. That’s also where I am presently on duty as my former employer’s fill-in sports guy until they can make a permanent hire.
In a few minutes this morning (Friday) when the sun gets up a little, I am going to run over to Bighorn Canyon and see what’s shaking there. I have one basketball game this afternoon and a second tonight so this is my window of opportunity today. Stand by for a report on that venture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.