I wonder, are you a ‘Game of Thrones’ fanatic or at least a disciple?
Probably not and neither was I until I began to surf into Thrones scene snippets on YouTube in the past year or two or three.
The original HBO series, as dark and bloody and traitorous and nasty as they come, recently concluded an eight-year run on that network. Finding myself intrigued for reasons I cannot fathom (Thrones is not for everyone) I did the best I could which was to watch enough wee moments on YouTube to eventually become familiar with most all the characters, the majority of whom were either helpless, put-upon peasants and slaves or the self-serving bottom feeders of the privileged ruling class who tormented them relentlessly.
Not all though. Lord Ned Stark was a fair, honorable man until they nipped off everything above the poor fellow’s shoulders - as we still do today - for selfish and shameful political reasons.
Those YouTube-only days were monumentally frustrating because I didn’t actually subscribe to HBO and thus was not privy to the grand scheme of this wildly entangled and perplex story that I was getting in little flashes of a few minutes each.
Fast forward to more recently when, a couple months after a Spectrum update, I blundered upon the fact this upgrade included HBO. I didn’t know this because child dullards rarely develop into old men whose minds are keen.
And thus did enlightenment of my status as an HBO viewer slowly emerge. Sure as shootin’ it turns out the HBO of which I was blissfully unaware possessed the power to deliver every single episode, first to last, directly to the Man Cave.
I expected ugly moments and was not disappointed. One of the first came early in Episode 1 when a 10-year-old boy was pushed from a room high in the castle to lie crumpled and unresponsive on the ground below. A kid who loved to innocently climb the exterior stones of the castle peeked in to see what we soon learned to be a brother and sister, twins they were, engaging in illicit fornication. Incest is the word we use for it these days.
To keep their secret … the twin sister was also the queen complicating their ill-advised moment no end … the brother pushed him to his death. Except he didn’t die. Paralyzed legs? Sure, why not? It will be fun. But dead? No.
As I continued to watch the first season’s initial shows I quickly came to understand that what happened to the snoopy kid was mild compared with the death, dismemberment and gore that followed.
I knew right then Thrones would be my latest obsession. Not such a big deal though. There have been others: “NYPD Blue,” “Boston Legal” and “Hill Street Blues” among several.
Now, seven, one hour-long shows in, there is no doubt this is the next.
I began Thursday and went until 2 a.m. Friday then shut out the light and picked up the thread again Three and a half hours later at 5:30.
Google tells us 73 Thrones episodes grand total aired over the eight-season life of the series. I stand at seven down, 67 to go.
I calculate at two per day, seven days a week I should be caught up in only 1 month, 2 1/2 days. Not so bad really. Unless I need a weekend off.
Next, apparently, will be to digest the 10 prequel episodes HBO just ordered up in the last couple weeks which will be in production soon. Please join me in praying they don’t hit the HBO screen for at least a little while. Thirty-four days to be exact.
