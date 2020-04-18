Good Wife Norma has become a whirling dervish in recent days, furiously sorting and shredding a boatload of paperwork and documents - call it coronavirus therapy – left over from homes we have owned but have left behind over five decades of primarily wedded bliss.
Piles of forms and documents for houses in Lexington, Powell, Wyoming, and York have been unceremoniously shredded.
But not the purchase agreement for our first home. Those wonderful papers were spared.
My parents, Norma and I purchased a grocery store in St. Edward in 1970. We came home from our exciting honeymoon bass fishing in 100-plus heat on the scorched sandhills south of Valentine (a column for another day) and immediately immersed ourselves in the quest to grow a small business. It was the end of June 1970.
We first squatted in a furnished home made available to us temporarily. It was in legal limbo, its owner having passed away. Before long we bought our first home, the purchase agreement for which you see here.
The tiny two-bedroom stucco house and detached garage were perched on two lots at the northwest corner of the block. An elderly gentleman lived next door to us on the southwest two lots. The four lots that ran end-to-end behind his home and ours - the entire east half of a city block – also came with our house.
We owned three-fourths of the block and the price of the whole schmeer was $5,500 lock, stock and barrel. Crazy, right?
But the message today is not about a single ridiculous purchase price but rather something far more substantial … the accumulation of equity over time.
We (mostly GWN) made that little house better, sold it for just shy of 10 grand as I recall, then used that money as a stake to get us into a bit bigger home the next time. This process, repeated with every house we’ve owned in the five decades since, drove an unglamorous but steady growth in equity that eventually lapped itself.
Now at the perfect time in our lives – retirement - we so appreciate a debt-free, comfortable home on a tree-shaded corner in York.
Is there a lesson in this wee tale for folks uncertain whether to rent or own in the years to come? If so, welcome to it.
