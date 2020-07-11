It was our turn, apparently.
Wind storm after wind storm passed us by for years. But our turn finally came.
Good Wife Norma peeked out the window Thursday morning and exclaimed, “Oh my goodness, there is a tree branch in the middle of the street. Ours, I think. It’s substantial.”
Suddenly, the house where you see a big chunk of tree broken off and lying in a heap belonged to us. No hard feelings though. We were due.
The critical difference, of course, is all of those trees belonged to someone else. This one was different. It belonged to us and is mine and mine alone to mitigate. So, mitigate it I did.
First was to drag the consarned thing from the middle of the street and over the sidewalk onto what passes for a lawn at our corner of Fairview Drive. Then we were off on a road trip to Lindsborg, Kansas, to arrange repairs to a couple old, large and flawed Swedish Dala horse figurines.
With neither time nor tools, the best I could manage Thursday morning was to quickly clear the street and sidewalk. This was accomplished with no small amount of grunting and a few words of which my sweet mama would not be proud.
Upon returning to town Thursday afternoon my worst fears were realized; the d&%$ thing was still there.
Happily, however, brother-in-law Jim Tallmadge rode to the rescue with his electric chain saw. There is no over-estimating this gift.
Friday morning, after waiting until a decent hour out of respect for the neighbors, I began my noisy task.
Hacked into manageable portions, the mess was transferred from yard to truck in reasonable time.
Delivery of the leafy tangle to the landfill was accomplished in due time, the mess unloaded and the whole incident largely forgotten. Elapsed time? Slightly more than 24 hours.
Not so bad on balance, really. Others have suffered greater damage; entire huge trees uprooted and toppled onto a house or car for example. Compared to those folks I have little about which to whine.
The bottom line? The job is done. I am free to crawl back into the boat where I truly belong.
All is right in my world once again. Amen.
