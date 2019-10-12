In many ways it’s a world gone mad.
We all know this. Move along folks, nothing to see here.
Still and all let’s consider simple food preparation and explore a few of the ways chef stuff has gone mad just since my own youth.
Maybe I can’t recall your name or where my car is parked or what on god’s earth I did with my &%#@ glasses, but I hope I never forget how it looked and smelled when Grandma Spencer went about fixing meals for my cousins and me who number nearly 40. Grandkids came at the poor in waves.
I remember Grandma sitting on a wooden chair, a red and white enamel covered bowl pressed against her ample tummy, stirring up pancake batter or perhaps scrambling a dozen eggs (We ‘et large.)
Water for batter and sich was drawn from the squeaky pitcher pump mounted at the east end of a shallow sink on the wall opposite her primitive iron stove.
She served us perfectly matched pancakes, each one exactly dinner plate size, atop that primitive stove using only a corn cob firebox on one end for heat. Eggs and bacon came off that grand iron beast, too, every serving flawless.
My own mother cooked more or less the same things the same way, too, though she profited by a more citified kitchen.
I guess the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree because this very week, Friday morning it was, none other than little ole’ me crafted a sumptuous, 3-course morning feast of maple oatmeal and cheesy eggs with three strips of crisp bacon alongside.
A chip right off the family culinary block? You bet. That’s me.
My outcome may have been vaguely similar to those obtained by the two generations before me, but the techniques I employed were anything but.
I have this round, white plastic cheapo cup thingie with a clear, hinged dome lid on top and a stubby grab handle.
What you do, see, is break a couple eggs into the cheapo cup thingie, then savage them with a fork for maybe six seconds so the yolks are well broken and (sometimes) won’t explode. Salt and pepper to taste. Into the microwave they go for precisely one minute after which we plop our cheapo cup thingie on the counter, open the lid, sow a few pinches of shredded, mixed cheese on top and close it again.
While we wait for our cheese to gently melt into a rich, delicious goo we’ll pour some quick cooking (not instant) oatmeal into a cereal bowl (make mine one with a handle please). Next we’ll add a 1/2 cup of water to our porridge and nuke it, too. Just like the eggs a single minute will do.
Oatmeal is great for dieters and diabetics (count me among the latter), but doggone that stuff is bland. Let’s stir in a few swirls of 100 percent maple syrup (only the watery, expensive, refrigerate-after-opening kind will do) with enough milk to achieve preferred viscosity. Thirty more seconds on high and ‘Voila!’ course No. 2 is a done deal.
We probably ought to have a little meat for balance, hadn’t we? Hey, why not? Some modern humans eschew flesh and that’s fine, however for all of time our species has been in the main a carnivorous lot.
The bacon in Mose’s Classic Breakfast is the most effortless course of all. You thought just the opposite I bet.
Grocery stores, I discovered only lately, have this thing called Oscar Meyer fully-cooked, real bacon. It’s a twinge pricey perhaps, but there are something like a dozen slices in the package. Don’t be fooled by a quick glance at the front window panel; there’s a second layer of bacon hiding beneath the first.
Place a paper napkin on a plate, lay a bacon strip or two or three out flat and fold the napkin over the top of the bacon. Next (I bet you already guessed this part) stick it in the microwave and crisp it up as you choose. I like mine crunchy so I go with about 15 seconds, but that’s not for everyone. Any longer than 15 ticks and I will not be held responsible.
There you have it … the semi-legendary Moseley Family Breakfast of hearty, nutritious maple oatmeal, fluffy eggs topped with a dollop of lush, melted cheese and sizzling bacon.
What of those steaming pancakes I made such a big fuss about at the top of today’s chat?
None in the freezer. Gotta get to the store.
Grandma Elsie baked those for me back in the day but Granny Eggo and the miracle microwave handle that chore now.
C’mon. What else would you have me to do? Good Wife Norma doesn’t even have a red and white enameled bowl (thank goodness).
