Give Kemps a B+ for its ice cream.
Its square half-gallon cardboard packaging, on the other hand, rates an F- in my grade book.
I know, COVID-19 is a true tragedy and deserving of our every effort and concern, however even in the face of global pandemic small annoyances bedevil one’s life.
Just one example among hundreds: I have for years fought the galactically frustrating battle of Kemps’ square cardboard carton, but no more. Enough is enough.
As the accompanying photo makes obvious, what we see here is an example of profoundly flawed packaging run amuck. This carton, illustrative of the shortcomings to which I refer, began to disassemble itself from the moment it was opened … exactly like all the others that have tortured me for years. When this photo was taken, there remained one serving (two for lesser ice cream eaters than myself) hidden within the debris of what was never a well-conceived or executed design.
Before a third of its contents are exhumed and consumed, hands and fingers are smeared with each attempt to wrest away even a small dish at bedtime (make mine chocolate chip please).
So deep has been my desperation and frustration that on a couple occasions I actually peeled the entire carton away immediately (no kidding) and repackaged it whole into one of Good Wife Norma’s plastic containers before even picking up the scoop.
But those days are done. Advertised specials and in-store bargains be hanged, this specimen right here is the last of its kind to darken my freezer door. I’m done.
This is America for crying out loud. We shouldn’t have to put up with such outrages as this. Plus, it’s not like we don’t have a smorgasbord of alternatives down at the grocery store from which to choose (including the oval container of Kemps chocolate chip with an honest to goodness lid that awaits my attention in the freezer right now).
