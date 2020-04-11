Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SUSTAINED NORTH WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THROUGHOUT THE DAY SUNDAY INTO EARLY SUNDAY EVENING. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE MOST LIKELY BETWEEN 11 AM AND 6 PM. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&