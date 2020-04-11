Easter is tomorrow, but you already knew that I bet.
Good Wife Norma has decided COVID-19 be hanged; we’re going with the traditional spiral sliced, bone-in ham dinner … just like in the past. She’ll put together the family favorite vegetable and salad dishes, too … just like in the past. I will over-eat … just like in the past.
Ham and cheesy potatoes and salad and pie or their equivalents will be there. What will be sadly absent this year – at our house or yours too, I bet – is a table surrounded by family members as beloved as they are noisy.
GWN and I will ‘consume mass quantities’ (Remember the Coneheads on Saturday Night Live a hundred years ago?) in silence.
Granddaughter Annie and her mom, our daughter Tiffany, won’t decimate the potatoes. Grandkids Dominic, Jonathan and Taya will not be around the table for Grandpa Moseley to tease. Same for Tiff’s two brothers, our three kids-in-law, my mother, Norma’s sister, brother-in-law and niece.
Best not to make too much fuss over something so light weight compared to the life-and-death stuff thousands of folks are enduring in these tragic times. But tomorrow will be sad for us just the same. You know it will.
What to do? Stay cool. Don’t overreact. Muddle through. Move on.
Thank goodness for Skype, Facetime and the other miracles of modern electronic communication we are blessed to have under our very fingertips.
Now if I just had a clue how to use any of that stuff. Arrgghhh!
It’s tough … this business of being a Baby Boomer.
