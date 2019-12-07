From time to time one of you good folks will ask what the tube dog count is at our house.
I answered ‘two’ until Annie the Rambunctious Redhead joined Ebbie and Daphne a year ago. The correct answer has been ‘three’ since then. But the other day it occurred to me that covers only the pups with a palpable pulse that poop and puke and play.
This caused me to wonder if you might get a small kick out of the minutia of inanimate wieners that live here, too. That’s how this pictorial column come about. As you peruse our menagerie please note; this is not all of it. At least one more key chain. Pajamas (hers not mine). Thus far I’ve held her off with a whip and chair on wiener dog PJs for me, but I fear my days are numbered. A blanket. Jewelry. Who knows what more would crawl into the light if we dared scratch below the surface?
How much dachshund clutter is it possible for one (1) medium-sized woman to cram into 1,200 square feet? Can’t say. She’s isn’t done yet.
