Small Business Saturday was a great success last Saturday.
There were shoppers strolling throughout the community. Area businesses remarked that the day had shoppers through the doors as well as strong sales. The Chamber Team spent the morning handing out cider and visiting with shoppers and merchants. In addition, we validated a lot of receipts for the Holiday Rewards Program.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, we are calling on you to come and see all the fabulous storefronts during Stroll the Season. Shop, dine and appreciate the beauty in York on this day. There are a few businesses that will be hosting receptions and having special sales. We will share those on the Facebook Event, “Stroll the Season.”
As a special incentive, all receipts dated Dec. 12 will be four times their value for Holiday Rewards. The chamber offices will remain open until 7 p.m., so customers can stop in to have their receipts validated. Merchants always look forward to seeing their customers but there is something special about helping shoppers find the perfect Christmas gift during the holiday season.
Did you miss the opportunity to have your kiddo see Santa last week during the Holiday Festival? If so, don’t stress…. Santa will see children Dec. 7 through Dec. 22 at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library. The Santa Hut has been moved to the south side of the library. Santa’s hours will be: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Remember the Holiday Rewards program is currently going on. As you go about your holiday shopping, the Chamber wants to reward you for supporting local businesses. Any receipts or paid statements from Chamber businesses dated Nov. 21 through Dec. 18 are eligible. Simply bring your receipts to the Chamber office for validation. You will be given one registration slip for every $10 you spend at Chamber businesses. (Individual receipts will be capped at $5,000 but will be eligible for the special day incentives). There will be double and quadruple days again this year. Receipts will be four times the value if dated Nov. 21, Nov. 30 and Dec. 12. Saturday purchases will be two times the value. Those dates are Nov. 23, Dec. 7, and Dec. 14. Winners will be drawn at random while Chamber staff is live on the air with KOOL 103.5 FM/KAWL 1370 AM Thursday, Dec. 19 from 7-8 a.m. When you hear your name called, you will call the station at 402-362-5954 to select your prize envelope. All registrations must be legible. Because utility bills and established installment loans are already set, your current payment during the Holiday Rewards time period will be eligible.
Earlier this week, the Chamber Team spent time in a workshop reviewing 2019 and discussing 2020. One of the recurring themes was that York and York County will be 150 years old next year. In addition to celebrating our past throughout the next year, we strive to look to the future. The Chamber is excited to announce a new public art display for 2020/2021 to promote our community. Since the conclusion of the Towers Art Project in 2017, we have continued to receive input from the community asking for a similar project to be hosted in York again. Over the past one and a half centuries, the community has developed into a strong hub for commerce and agriculture. Community leaders throughout history might have asked themselves these questions: What’s our focus? Why should we move in this direction? and How will this enhance our great community? You might say they asked themselves, “What’s our Y?” for the decisions they were making. The same questions can be posed even today as we look toward the future of York. Every aspect of our community can ask “What’s your Y”? This very question is the focus for our next public art display. As we put out a call for artists, we will ask them to create something that shows their “Y”.
The Chamber Team wants to extend our best wishes to everyone during this Holiday Season! #whatsyoury
