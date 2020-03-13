Weather Alert

...SOME COUNTIES UPGRADED TO WINTER STORM WARNING WHILE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT ELSEWHERE... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...WET SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * WINDS...WINDS WILL BE EASTERLY AT AROUND 10 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&