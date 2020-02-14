When you get an extra day in February every four years, that is cause to do something fun.
With that in mind, the Young Professionals have partnered with York Parks and Recreation to host “Leap into Summer.” Families are encouraged to come to the city auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 29 beginning at 4 p.m., for fun and games. There will be outdoor games set up inside the auditorium for everyone to enjoy. Young Professionals will be providing pizza and ask that attendees bring a side dish to share as well as bringing beverages for your own family. The cost to attend is $5 per person and no charge for children (members of YP are free).
The annual Youth Involvement Fair is coming together well and will take place on Thursday, March 19 from 5–7 p.m. Once again, the Chamber is partnering with York Parks and Recreation to host this great event for families. The city auditorium will be filled with groups ready to visit with moms and dads about activities for kids. Scout leaders and Scouts will share about their programs and have some hands-on activities for us to try out. Summer sporting activities from sports to community children’s theater will have signup information as well.
Again this year, the LEGO Junior League will have their showcase at the Youth Involvement Fair. This group builds and controls the LEGO devices. They learn so many skills while having a great time. I appreciate Tanya Crawford from UNL Extension, York Office for bringing this enjoyable activity for families to enjoy while attending the Youth Involvement Fair. We are pleased to share that the Emmanuel-Faith students will have a concession stand in the North Dining Room during the event. Families do not have to worry about hurrying home to make dinner. The students have that covered and the meal price is very manageable for families.
The 26th Leadership York Class has been meeting since September of last year. Throughout their monthly sessions during this year, they have been exposed to so many areas of the community they would not necessarily know. Each year, there is a class project where the group plans, coordinate and executes an event where the proceeds benefit a non-profit organization. The Flavors of York County will be held on Thursday, April 2 at York’s Holthus Convention Center and the class has chosen the Backpack Program, as well as a scholarship, to benefit from the net proceeds of the evening’s festivities. Tickets will be available very soon from the Leadership Class as well as at the Chamber Office. I encourage you to contact anyone in the leadership class to secure your tickets. Class members are: Carrie Armstead - Collins Aerospace, Megan Clausen - First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Aaron Dickey - Nebraska Public Power District, Chris Ericson - York Public Schools, Cheree Folts - City of York, Kinser Gergen – Cornerstone Bank, Addie Hubert - Kopsa Otte, Heather Hultgrien - Southeast Community College, Hannah Miller - York Chamber of Commerce, Sally Neville - York General Hearthstone, Lisa Samson – Mosaic, Faith Schneider - Eye Care Associates, LLC, Ryan Schneider - Four Corners Health Department, Ashley Seaberg - Cornerstone Bank, Grace Staehr - Grace Staehr Digital Marketing, Catherine Steele - York General Hospital, Kathey Stewart - Cellular Advantage, Sarah Straub - Collins Aerospace, Collin Tucker - York College, Morgan Van Housen - Cornerstone Insurance Group, Reesa Vice - Four Corners Health Department, Grace Woodburn - Henderson State Bank, and Seungli You - McCool Jct UMC.
In addition to Flavors on April 2, there will be an Adult Involvement Fair set up at the convention center during the event. Derek Dauel, York County Development Corporation, approached me about working with him to coordinate an event that non-profit groups and service clubs to showcase themselves. Groups will have a table to display information regarding their organization. It never ceases to amaze me all the fantastic things that are done for our community and its families through these groups. We know that York residents care about one another and so many are looking for ways to serve. If you would like to be part of, or receive more information about the organizations in York, make time to visit with representatives while you are at the convention center enjoying Flavors of York County.
Rhonda has been very busy ironing out the details for the popular Sip & Stroll that will take place on Thursday, April 30 in Downtown York. There are over 40 participating businesses. Again, this year, York Parks and Recreation will be hosting Parents Night Out during the event. Special pricing will be available for Sip & Stroll ticket holder. Stay connected to the Chamber’s social media accounts and website for more details.
York’s Home and Garden Show opens this afternoon at 2 p.m. The convention center is full of exhibitors to visit with you regarding your home. Klein’s Blue River Power and Rental will provide golf carts to shuttle guests to the front doors of the show again this year. If you are needing assistance getting around the convention center, Nebraska Medical Mart has provided a couple of wheel chairs that guests are able to use. Valentino’s will be the on-site food vendor throughout the weekend. They will have great food at great prices for attendees. Don’t forget to come out and have breakfast tomorrow morning. York High School FFA students will have the griddle filled with pancakes for everyone to enjoy. See you this weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.