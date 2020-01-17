2020 has started off like a shot.
The Annual York Ag Expo hosted over 1,000 guests. Exhibitors had the opportunity to visit with area producers about their products and how those can enhance production within their operations. The Celebration of Ag Event was a great success. Residents, producers and exhibitors were able to mingle in the main exhibit hall while supporting the Chamber’s Ag Scholarship Program.
I want to thank the team that assisted with putting the expo together. Our sponsors of the event were Corporate: Central Valley Ag, Cornerstone Bank, Klein’s Blue River Power and Rental/ Ekotuning NE, Nebraska Rural Radio Network, and York County Visitors Bureau; Silver Sponsors: Farm Credit Services of America, Global Ag Risk Solutions, Midwest Bank, Thasher Inc., and York News-Times. Without your help, the show would not have been such a success.
Jenny Rees with Nebraska Extension held training sessions during the show and area producers were able to receive their proper certifications and then head out onto the exhibit floor. We appreciate the willingness of the extension office to hold these trainings during the show. The Chamber Ag Committee worked throughout the year on everything from changing the entire marketing strategy to the setup of the show and events during the show. The vision of this group paid off. Thank you so much to: Chad Hammer and Wayne Beck – Midwest Bank, Julie Haag and Jeff Steckman – Cornerstone Bank, Don Swanson, Tom Palmertree and Bre Goben – Central Valley Ag, Stacie Turnbull – York College, Terri Carlson – Holthus Convention Center, Jenny Rees – UNL Extension/York, Gene Curtis - KOOL/Max Radio, Tyler Jackman – York News Times, Brian Klein – Klein’s Blue River Power, Justin Brink – York State Insurance, and Dan Barrett – retired but never stops helping out. I also want to thank Hannah Miller. Hannah brought to life the vision of the committee with her design work on all things printed. From flyers and posters to banners and digital images, Hannah really put together quality materials all while communicating with the exhibitors as they signed up. Special thanks to all, and I am looking forward to the 2021 show!
Kristie Richert has been busy planning and organizing the Chamber’s annual banquet. Next Tuesday, we will be honoring several businesses and individuals that have been an important part of the York Community. The ability to host this event is due in large part to our sponsors: Platinum – Central Valley Ag and Cornerstone Bank, Gold – York General, Silver – Nebraska Public Power District, PTUSA, and Southeast Community College, and Bronze – Charlie’s U-Save Pharmacy, Kirtsey’s Clothing & Gift Boutique and Urgent Care of York. York News-Times will have the winners showcased in Wednesday’s paper. I appreciate all of support the News-Times gives the Chamber for the banquet and all the events throughout the year.
Tuesday, Jan. 28, York’s Young Professionals will be hosting Lattes with a Leader beginning at 7 a.m., at Captain Red Beards. This month’s speaker is York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. Join us for coffee (paid for by YP) and a great speaker!
The Chamber board and team will be hosting our next connection event on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 9– 10:30 a.m. “Let’s Connect” is a great opportunity for the Chamber membership to get together to share ideas with one another and with us. Our first gathering had 96 attendees and we are looking forward to another great turnout next month. We encourage Chamber businesses and organizations to bring their teams to the Let’s Connect events. The first person from a member organization will be complimentary. Additional team members may attend for $10 per person.
The annual Home and Garden show is just right around the corner. Feb. 14 and 15, York’s Holthus Convention Center will be filled with exhibitors to visit with area residents about how they can assist residents with their home improvement projects. York FFA will have their pancake feed on Saturday morning and Valentino’s will be the on-site food vendor for both days. The show will run 2–7 on Friday, Feb. 14 and 8–2 on Saturday, Feb. 15.
York’s Young Professionals have planned a fun event for Leap Day, Feb. 29 – “Leap Into Summer.” Celebrate this EXTRA day in February with your YP (Young Professional) friends. They will play summer yard games indoors at the York City Auditorium. This will be a family friendly event. Bring a side dish/snack item and BYOB. YP will provide pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. This is free to YP Members, $5 for nonmembers. (Children free!)
We are now three weeks into the 150th year of York. Throughout this year, we will be celebrating this important milestone during our events. Over the past one and half centuries, the community has developed into a strong hub for commerce and agriculture. Community leaders throughout history might have asked themselves these questions: What’s our focus, why should we move in this direction and how will this enhance our great community? You might say they asked themselves, “What’s our Y?” for the decisions they were making. The same questions can be posed even today as we look toward the future of York. As our forefathers asked themselves these questions, so will our current and future leaders as we look forward. This is why “Remembering our Past while Embracing our Future” is the focus of the 150th year. The Chamber, Visitors Bureau, York County Development, the City of York and the Historical Society invite everyone to let us know what you are doing to celebrate York throughout this year and we’ll get your event noted on the One County One Calendar/150 York Celebration Calendar.
We appreciate all the support from our membership as well as York/York County. You are the reason we do what we do! #whatsyoury
