York Chamber of Commerce along with York County Development Corporation will present the next Lunch and Learn -- “Positive Workplace Environment” -- happening Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Learn how to promote your company direction, help others overcome obstacles, and coach negative employees and those who are resistant to change. Hear strategies for how we can best lead a positive environment, while running a tight ship! Why “bad attitude” is often a performance issue, and how to utilize coaching to get everyone supporting the team! Back by popular demand, Mike Henke with Mike Henke, Inc. will be our lunch and learn presenter. Contact Hannah Miller at hannahm@yorkchamber.org to reserve your spot. Cost is only $15 for YCDC and/or Chamber Members or $20 for non-members. Providing quality programming to our members is something both of our organizations want to continue to do and we look forward to planning the 2020 sessions.
This Lunch and Learn is the first of many programs the Chamber has going on during the last quarter of the year.
The staff here at the Chamber are busy coordinating the popular Downtown Trick or Treating Event. This will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3 – 5 p.m. Once again, there will be a zone map created so families are able to plan for parking and walking. We are thrilled that over 75 businesses will be participating with us here at the Chamber. We are thankful for York College softball players who will be assisting us by staffing the intersections so children have safe passage across the streets.
Businesses that have indicated they are participating as of Oct. 9 are: Advance Services, Inc, Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc, Angie Murray-Pate & Associates LLC, Asera Care, Baer’s Furniture, Big Red Communications, Brandon Meyer Farm Bureau Financial Services, Callahan Chiropractic, Captain Red Beards, Carquest Auto Parts, Cellular Advantage - US Cellular, Chances ‘R’ Restaurant & Lounge, Community Title Company, Cornerstone Bank, Crossroads Awards, Downtown PLAY, Edward Jones Financial/Walter Byrne, EyeCare Associates, Fillman Insurance, Fillman Law Offices, Ginny’s Hallmark Shop, Goodwill Industries, Goodwin Financial Services, Grand Central Foods, H & R Block, Harlow Homes, J & R Heating & Air Conditioning, Jones Insurance Agency, Inc., K & H Rustics, Kilgore Memorial Library, Kirby’s School of Dance, Kirtsey’s Clothing & Gift Boutique, Kopsa, Otte CPA & Advisors, Marla’s Choice Consignment, McCormicks Heating and Air Conditioning, McNeill Floral Co., Mid America Vision Center, Mogul’s Auto Repair & Towing, Mr Dukes Mercantile, Nebraska Home Sales, Nebraska Medical Mart, Nebraska Public Power District, Offsides Tavern, Once Upon A Dream, Peterson’s Petal Company, Pieper Plumbing, Pink Zebra, Renegade Antiques, Renewable Relics, Sequoia Wealth Partners, Sixpence Program, Sun Theatre, Sunset Bowl, Svehla Law Offices, The Flower Box, The Hair Benders, The Personal Touch, The Trading Post, Triple Crown Boutique, Union Bank & Trust Company, Wagner Decorating/Isaiah’s Toy Box, Wallingford Sign Co., Waterstone Mortgage, York Area Senior Center, York Boot & Repair, Inc, York Community Foundation, York County Development Corporation, York County Visitors Bureau, York Dance Center, York Dental Associates, York Elks Lodge, York Fire Department, York News Times, York Park and Rec, York Police Department, York Printing Co & North Office Supply, York State Bank, York State Insurance, and Yorkshire Playhouse. We are all looking forward to seeing kiddos downtown on Halloween.
And just like that, the calendar changes to November and we will host the Business After Hours Salute to Educators. This annual event will be held at Chances R Beer Garden on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-7 p.m. There will be complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) and cash bar service during the event. We will announce the Chamber Ambassador Educator of the Year at approximately 6:15 that evening. Following the announcement, the drawings will begin for the very popular raffle prizes. Each year, the proceeds from the raffle go toward the Chamber Scholarship Program. Scholarships are awarded to York County High School Seniors that are working for Chamber Businesses while in school.
The Holiday Festival will kickoff the Holiday Season for York on Thursday, Nov. 21. The streets of Downtown York come alive with holiday spirit as dancers from local studios dazzle the crowd with their talent. The York High School Chamber Singers continue that feeling as they share Christmas Carols with the spectators. Horse-drawn wagon rides will be going on throughout the evening as will the small golf cart train. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make their York debut to help get a jump on their busy season. There will be activities inside downtown locations to add to the evening. And as always, there will be the ever-popular Jolly Ball Drop. We are putting together the posters and other materials so be watching for those soon!
Small Business Saturday is set for Saturday, Nov.30. We always look forward to visiting with all the shoppers strolling through town on that day. We will have much more Small Business Saturday and Holiday Rewards in upcoming articles and on social media, chamber chat and our website. We are already receiving several Holiday Happenings so I would recommend that you stay connected by using the community calendar at: https://yorkchamber.org/community-events/. #whatsyoury
