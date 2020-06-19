The Chamber is honored to coordinate York County’s annual celebration of our country’s independence, Firecracker Frenzy! Firecracker Frenzy has been taking place on July 3 since 2007 and this year will be our 13th year! Donations are still being accepted as we are a little over halfway to our goal of $20,000. We are thankful to be able to bring this event to the area in spite of the current pandemic. The biggest changes will be that we will not be able to offer grandstand seating, restrooms or concessions during the show.
On July 3, the parking areas will open at 8 p.m., and as people arrive at the fairgrounds, you will notice the American flag will be located on the northwest corner of 25th and Lincoln Avenue. We want to thank Midwest Bank for allowing us to use the area surrounding the ATM. In addition, we are thankful for Wagner Decorating for allowing us to use the flag and for Neville Construction for bringing the crane to hoist the flag high for everyone to see.
Each year, the music for the fireworks display has been broadcasted by our friends at KOOL Radio. The music typically is broadcasted from the arena to the grandstands in addition to the radio station but this year that will not happen so it is even more important that you tune into 103.5 FM to hear the music that accompanies the choreographed show. Prior to the show, Gene Curtis will be taking the Chamber yeam from parking lot to parking lot so we can “pass the bucket.”
How did Frenzy get to where it is today? Let me share a little history about Firecracker Frenzy. York celebrated the independence holiday as many communities did, families and friends gathered in neighborhoods for food and fun in the afternoon and evening. As the sun would begin to dip below the tree line, residents would make their way to the fairgrounds for the fireworks show. In those times, the show was put together by various non-profit organizations. With the rising costs of liability insurance, those organizations opted to stop doing the show.
York went a few years without a fireworks display until a group of passionate residents spearheaded the efforts for Firecracker Frenzy. Through the discussions, the continual issue was that of insurance if the show was to be executed by community members. At that point, the idea of utilizing a professional pyrotechnic team to do the show was entertained. By hiring a professional company, the necessary insurance is secured by them and is calculated into the cost of the show. Ultimately, J & M Displays was the company that was awarded the show and the Big Bang Boom shoot team started their long relationship with the community of York.
The spectacular aerial display costs $20,000 each year and the Firecracker Frenzy committee got busy fundraising for the annual event. Over time, processes have changed but the ultimate goal has been the same, raise enough funds each year to cover the cost of the show. Frenzy is an event that is completely self-funded through the donations of business and residents alike. The dedicated core of the Frenzy Committee has moved away or offered their talents to other York projects and the coordination and fundraising efforts are done by the Chamber team. We are fortunate that many of our members support this community favorite. We are always on the lookout for fresh fundraising idea and volunteers to help us with those efforts.
As I mentioned at the beginning, we are only halfway to our fundraising goal of $20,000 and we could not have made it that far without the help from our superstar donors! Special thanks to our Four-Star Sponsors: Central Valley Ag, York County Visitors Bureau, York General Health Care Services. Our Three-Star Sponsors: 104.9 Max Country/KOOL 103.5, BlackHills Energy, Cornerstone Bank, Gales Welding, Henderson State Bank, Kopchos Sanitation, Midwest Bank, Neville Construction, Union Bank, Wagner Decorating, Wy-Ad Utility, York County Ag Society, York Equipment, York News Times. Our Two-Star Sponsors: Chances R, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jensen Lumber, Sunset Bowl, Walmart Super Center, York Medical Clinic, York State Bank. Our One-Star Sponsors: Ace Hardware, American Legion Bolton Post # 19, Ameriprise Financial Services, Angle, Murphy, Campbell, P.C., L.L.O., Bob & Sue Ann Romohr, Burnham Appraisal Company, Callahan Chiropractic Clinic, Carol Tienken, Champion Homes, Charlie's U-Save Pharmacy, Coldwell Banker/NHS Real Estate, Crossroads Awards, Epworth Village, Faller Landscape, Inc, G Force Car Wash, Green Realty & Auction, H & R Block, Harlow Homes, Harmony Nursery, Heritage Realtors, House Stars Cleaning Services, Janssen Ford of York, Jon & Joan Strong, Jones Group, Kelly and Amy Kadavy, Kerry's of McCool, King's Glass, Kirtsey’s Clothing & Gift Boutique, Kopsa Otte & Associates, Kristi Holoch, Levander’s of York, Metz Mortuary, Mid America Vision Center, Miller Seed, Nebraska Czechs of York, Patina Studio, Scott Hourigan Company, Southeast Community College/York, Thrivent Financial, TLS Construction, LLC, Urgent Care and Family Medicine of York, York Animal Clinic, York Cold Storage, York College, York Farm Supply.
All of us here at the Chamber are looking forward to celebrating our country’s independence while seeing the parking lots filled with families on Friday, July 3, doing the same!
