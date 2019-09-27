Do you have what it takes?
Can you, and up to four friends, escape from Larry’s apartment? We’ll take you deep below the city auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 26. You will be locked in and only have 45 minutes to find a way to freedom. If you succeed, it’ll be out of this world. If not...well, you will want to purchase your ticket before all the time slots are taken to find out. Tickets are only $50 for a team of five.
York’s Young Professional Organization has been busy planning for “Escape from Larry’s Apartment.” The planning committee for the escape room event has been busy securing the necessary materials to host this event in York. The escape room setting will be in the old caretaker’s apartment located in the basement of York’s City Auditorium. The Young Professionals team that has been working on putting the escape room together includes Derek Dauel, Cheree Folts, Addie Hubert, Pepper Papineau and Stephen Postier. Stephen also recruited his brother Jonathan to assist with the planning and setup.
When I asked Stephen to share the group’s reasoning for selecting this event and it’s location, he said that they all felt this was something that would be new and fun to offer here in York. The group also saw this as a great opportunity to utilize a facility that is such an asset to the community, the York City Auditorium. Stephen went on to say that the group hopes to plan future escapes rooms that are geared for not only adults but for children and families as well.
The York Young Professionals aims to provide a positive impact on both its members and the community. It provides a means of collaboration and inclusion of all levels of professionals in the York area. The organization’s leadership emphasizes that a professional is defined as someone earning a wage. They encourage men and women across all industries to consider membership. Networking and social opportunities have no boundaries. Membership information can be found at: https://yorkchamber.org/young-professionals/.
Last year, the Chamber coordinated Downtown Trick or Treating on Halloween. The street came alive with laughter and smiles as families casually strolled to participating locations to trick or treat. By popular demand, we are coordinating Downtown Trick or Treating again this year. Over 70 businesses will be ready to greet children on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. We are thankful for Roni Miller and the York College softball team for their willingness to help us. They will be stationed at various crosswalks throughout the downtown area to help make sure kiddos are safely crossing the streets using the crosswalks and signals properly.
We will kick off the month of November with the annual Business After Hours Salute to Educators on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-7 p.m., at Chances R. There will be complimentary appetizers for those attending (while supplies last) and the Chamber Ambassador’s Educator Of The Year will be announced. As always, there will be prizes galore that will be available for raffle. Raffle proceeds benefit the Chamber Scholarships that are awarded to a York County high school senior.
Rhonda has been very busy finalizing the details for the annual Holiday Festival that will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21. The outdoor festivities will take place on the street as well as other activities taking place inside the businesses located downtown. Of course, the grand finale, The Jolly Ball Drop, will take place! The ball drop has really grown to be a highly anticipated feature of the festival. We are looking forward to when we are able to share that full schedule with you. Nine short days after the Holiday Festival, we will be celebrating our local businesses with Shop Small Saturday (Nov. 30). Local retailers will be ready to welcome shoppers to come in and find that unique item for someone special in their lives. The very popular Holiday Rewards Program will begin Nov. 21 and run through Dec. 18. Winning tickets will be pulled at random on Thursday, Dec. 19 during the morning show on KOOL 103.5. More specific details on the holiday activities will be coming soon.
The last quarter of the year seems to fly by quickly because there are several activities the Chamber is involved with in addition to all the activities throughout the community. I encourage you to keep up to date with all that is going on in York County using the One County, One Calendar: https://yorkchamber.org/community-events/. #whatsyoury #shoplocal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.