We always hear people say “I am with you,” “We can do this together,” “I’ve got your back.”
Often times, these are just phrases that are used because there is a loss for words and these just seem to fit. I will tell you, here in York, these are not just words, they are actions that are taking place all over. Situations ranging from coordinating public meetings keeping the community informed to connecting individuals and businesses with the resources that are appropriate to their circumstance. I am fortunate to be able to witness so many acts of kindness and support throughout the area.
Just this week, the Chamber along with York County Development Corporation and Cornerstone Bank came together on a site powered by York News-Times providing an outlet for businesses to upload their gift certificates/cards for the public to purchase. “Buy Local” is a reliable, one-stop shop that will help customers buy gift cards to support their favorite local businesses during this difficult time. Simply go to www.yorkchamber.org home page and use the “Business FOCUS: Buy Local article.” The article will link you to the “Buy Local York” page where you are able to purchase online or call the business directly. If you have family and friends that are living elsewhere are wanting to support their hometown, send them to this site as a way for them to support York. Show your local love today!
These past few weeks, we have seen businesses supporting on another. Recently, York Ace Hardware began a program to support local restaurants. “Eat Local/Save Local” is a campaign that will earn you 10% off your purchase at York Ace Hardware when you order from a local restaurant. Just bring in your receipt to receive the discount. *Discount applies to regular priced, in stock merchandise only, and cannot be applied to other promotions, Ace gift cards, grills, (Traeger, Weber, Big Green Egg) lawn mowers, Ego and Stihl products. Additional exclusions may apply. Receipt must be dated within 48 hours of purchase. Offer expires April 30, 2020.
This week, AAA Storage and Peterson’s Petal Company have come together to coordinate a cruise night set for April 10 from 6–9 p.m. Local restaurants were contacted by organizers and they will have ‘grab and go’ meals for sale and the theatre will be selling buckets of popcorn too. Participants are encouraged to extend their “cruise” north past Willow Brook and the Hearthstone. The guys from KOOL Radio will be blasting great tunes from in front of the Chamber office during the evening. Come out and cruise York on Friday night, April 10!
The support continues with Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate and Edward Jones-Wally Byrne offices. They are partnering together in a Gift Card Challenge. Anyone who makes a purchase or buys a gift card between April 8-11, from any York County business or restaurant, is invited to snap a picture of your receipt and post it along with a picture of your favorite “ride” on the Facebook Event page: “York Cruise Night.” Your name will be entered into a drawing and on Monday, April 13, four names will be drawn. Winners will receive $25 gift cards! Have fun and support our businesses!
Several businesses and individuals have been dropping off Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the Chamber Office for our medical community. We have sent supplies to Urgent Care of York and the York General facilities. Both organizations appreciate the support from the community. Donations of PPE gear are still being accepted at the Chamber office because medical facilities are limiting their pedestrian traffic to safeguard their team members and their precious populations.
Our team here at the Chamber has been working closely with our officemates at York County Development Corporation (YCDC) with the coordination of community updates from Four Corners Health Department. These meetings are done via Zoom and last week, we began streaming them on our social media pages. This meeting time is when Laura McDougall, executive director at Four Corners Health Department, is able to share updated recommendations and guidelines to the public. In addition, York County and Community leaders are given the opportunity to update viewers on any changes that may be taking place in their particular city/town. Time is also allotted for the healthcare and education sectors to report on their current status.
Just this past week, the York City Council approved to have the remaining CDBG funds used to assist businesses in the City of York during the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible to apply, businesses must have employees and located in the City of York’s jurisdiction (ETJ). The grant application can be found at www.yorkdevco.com. York County Development Corporation is assisting with the collection of the applications and our office is working with the applicants to secure their System for Award Management (SAMs) verification. These applications are then sent to Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD). SENDD will forward the files to the City’s Reuse Committee for review. Their recommendations are then sent to York’s City Council for consideration. Trey Ertmer, Economic Development Specialist with SENDD, is available to answer any questions regarding the program. He can be reached at (402) 475-2560.
As we continue to navigate this crazy time in our history, there are some that are committed to lifting the spirits of the community. Nebraska Medical Mart (NMM) challenged businesses and residents alike to put some light, love and hope back into the world! They asked people to decorate windows at home or work, with hearts and encouraged the public to look for the hearts in York. Chrystal with NMM has been spreading cheer each day as she goes about her work. While she is out doing business, she is taking pictures of the displays and showcasing them on social media. What stood out to me the most about her effort, is that she not only posts the pictures, she shares a positive comment or story about the location. A great example of being a light to one another.
As we head into this Easter weekend, I like everyone, is saddened that my family cannot be together. In the grand scheme of things, missing a holiday now may mean that we will be together for holidays in the future. I am grateful every day by the people that have been placed in my life and am thankful for the chance to be a blessing to others. Happy Easter to everyone! #inthistogether #whatsyoury #showyourlocallove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.