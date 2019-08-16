Chamber Chat

In a little under four weeks, Yorkfest 2019: Back to the Future, will be a reality!
To us, it has been a reality for quite some time. The chamber staff has been meeting with event coordinators, city departments and others since February. Over this time, we review the past year’s event and its survey results. Some events and procedures may have a few modifications in hopes of making the overall experience a positive one. Parking and street closures are some of the biggest challenges that we typically spend a lot of time on. We strive to make the weekend enjoyable for everyone and keep closures to a minimum. The logistics of this is a well-coordinated effort between our office and several City of York Departments (public works, police, fire and parks and recreation).
We have prepared a helpful map to assist Yorkfest event participants as well as downtown residents as a guide to assist throughout the weekend. Parking restrictions during Yorkfest (Sept. 5 – 8) are Thursday, Sept. 5: Kilgore Memorial Library parking - no parking 3-8 p.m.; Thursday, Sixth Street/Nebraska to Burlington Aves - no parking 3-8 p.m., Thursday. Friday, Sept. 6: Kingsley Ave/4th Street to Park Street - no parking 5-11 p.m., Friday. Saturday, Sept. 7: 6th Street/Lincoln Ave. to Blackburn Ave. - no street parking after 1 a.m., Saturday, 5th Street/Lincoln Ave to East Ave - no street parking after 1 a.m. Saturday, Grant and Lincoln Aves/5th to 9th Streets - no street parking after 1 a.m. Saturday, 9th Street Lincoln Ave to Grant Ave no parking after 1 a.m. Saturday, 8th Street/Lincoln Ave to Grant Ave -no parking after 1 a.m., Saturday. Grant Ave and Lincoln Ave will be closed to through traffic 9:30 a.m., until conclusion of parade (approx. 11:30 a.m.).
There will only be two parking lots closed for the Grand Parade on Saturday, Sept. 7. The parking lot west of the library on 5th and Nebraska and the parking lot west of the city auditorium on 6th and Nebraska. These lots will be used to park busses/vans from the area schools as well as serve as the warm-up area for the bands. Parking lots that will be open for event goers to use are located at: 7th/8th and Nebraska Avenues (community and senior center), 7th and Lincoln Ave (public/private parking lot behind York State Bank, main branch), between 7th & 8th on Platte Avenue (Public Parking Lot West of McNeill Floral), 7th and Platte Ave (public parking lot behind Baer’s Furniture), 5th/6th and Platte Avenue (Public Parking Lot West of Chances R), 6th and Platte Avenue (Downtown PLAY Lot), 7th and Platte Avenues (Private Parking Lot South of Chances R/North of Svehla Law), and 3rd and Lincoln Ave (Grand Central Foods Parking Lot). I would like to thank Chances R, Grand Central, Svehla Law and York State Bank for allowing public parking in their lots for Saturday’s events.
The little things are so often the most important things. Please note the following Public Restroom Locations; for Thursday, September 5, the restrooms inside the City Auditorium and Kilgore Memorial Library will be available for use. During Friday’s Neon @ Nite run (September 6), there will be a portable restroom located near the Skate Park. This will remain in place for the convenience of those participating and watching the Skate Contest on Saturday, September 7. To accommodate those that have entered floats in the parade, there will be two locations on 6th Street that will have a portable restroom. Saturday, September 7 is a day full of activity. The bulk of those activities are downtown. Because events start early and run until late into the night, we have made arrangements to have portable restrooms located around activities. There will be restrooms placed along the Southside of the Chamber Office, the north Side of the Courthouse, and at 8th and Lincoln Ave.
New this year, there will be a tent located on the lawn outside the Fire Department for nursing mothers. York General recently provided a clean comfortable space for nursing mothers that attended the York County Fair. The response was so positive that they were excited to offer the service during Yorkfest. The Nursing Tent was made possible through collaboration and a grant. York General worked with Milk Works and the Breastfeeding for Health Coalition – Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties, to secure the funds to provide this service to our community.
Early registration deadlines are fast approaching. Our initial T-Shirt Order will have to be submitted on Monday, August 19 before noon. In addition to ordering t-shirts, there are event registrations that come with a shirt are the Neon @ Nite 5K and 1 Mile runs and the Car Show. To ensure your shirt will be ready for you at check in, head to our website: https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/. Watch for the Yorkfest insert in next Tuesday’s York News Times. It is packed full of detail on the weekend’s events.
I want to take a moment to thank Mitch Bartholomew and the entire staff at York Public Schools for your afternoon of service this past Monday. I know we really appreciated all the help we received and the entire community is thankful for what was done for their organizations. Partnerships and collaboration are something we are able to show potential businesses the culture in York is one community. To all the students/staff at Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran, St. Joseph Catholic, York Public, Southeast Community College-York, and York College…. have a fantastic start to your year! #whatsyoury