Obviously, a global pandemic would not be on one’s list of must haves.
But many of our local businesses have indicated that going through a pandemic has been manageable because they are in York and York County. This statement was shared multiple times during the Chamber’s quarterly “Let’s Connect” event.
Like all previously planned events, the “Let’s Connect” topic changed from what it was originally. Just after everything began shutting down, our office team got together to discuss how we were going to operate and started moving on that path. Then, a new day dawned and everything we planned, changed. So, we adjusted. This went on for about a week to ten days. With knowing how quickly we were making adjustments; we figured the local businesses were doing the same. With that in mind, we contacted businesses from each of the Chamber bureaus and asked if they could share a bit about their experience the past six weeks.
As we reached out to the panelists, they asked what we wanted them to share. Our answer was quite simply…the truth. We wanted to hear about the sleepless nights, the tears and challenges of operating during a pandemic. And then we said to them, tell us how all of those emotions shaped how you adopted the operating model that you did. Our group of panelists did not disappoint.
We had six panelists that represented the Chamber bureaus. The speakers represented a financial institution, eye care office, retail location, manufacturing site, a restaurant and a non-profit organization. All of our speakers emphasized the importance of safety for their employees as well as their customers. With that being the main focus, they structured their action plans accordingly. Additional plans ranged from sanitation procedures to communication protocols within organizations. Other actions taken have been keeping the public informed on protecting themselves from scams. Sadly, these situations bring about opportunity for scammers to prey on those that are hurting.
Building your business on the principles of family and community, it is heartbreaking to tell your work family that they cannot return to work for an indeterminate amount of time. Being in a small community, you see day to day the importance the job was to that family’s existence. Throughout this time of mandated operation style, you come to appreciate others in your industry who “do the same thing but different” as well as the community you serve. Doing right by others has been this company’s business model and has shaped how they are operating during the pandemic.
Our panelists shared they knew to prepare for both highs and lows, but as one speaker noted, there was nothing to prepare you for government mandated shutdowns. When over 80% of your revenue is immediately cut off, you are left unsure as to how to proceed. With emotion clearly present, proprietors shared how they are thankful for the support of their customers and the community. They have appreciated the attentive personnel at our local financial institutions as they navigated the various SBA loans/grants that were made available to the country’s small businesses.
One speaker shared keeping the food supply chain safe brings about its own set of challenges. Ensuring local team members are protected from the drivers that are moving our nation’s food across the country is very important. Companies are looking to keep their teams safe, as well as the drivers that they come into contact with.
The non-profit industry is vitally important to York County. Non-profit organization teams are typically out in the community making sure that basic needs are being met. With the safety precautions that have been put into place, it has been difficult for volunteers to see where the gap needs to be bridged. Typically, reliance on educators and church leaders has been so important to help identify those needs. Some non-profit organizations have noted that neighbors and community members have been stepping in to help fill those roles. Organizational funding has been another major setback for non-profits. Essentially, all fund-raising efforts have been halted and that has had a big impact.
Not all businesses are seeing a decline in foot traffic and sales. While it may a good problem to have, it does come with its own set of challenges. One panelist stated maintaining a clean and safe work environment can been tricky at times, but team members are able to stay on top of it. With the realization that the company is doing well, this business owner has been very attentive to the needs of their associates. They have been purchasing gift cards from local restaurants and grocery stores to give to their team members. Providing a safe work environment and having a little something extra to assist employees are just a few things that companies are doing to retain their staffs. Online ordering, home delivery and curbside pickup is something that multiple businesses talked about. Most have indicated a substantial increase of traffic on their websites. Having both possibilities available has provided options to the area consumers.
Supporting one another is clearly how we are all getting through this time in history. We had a local business that launched the PPE donation drive to ensure that our medical teams had the correct equipment in place when the surge came to the region. From there, Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate and Edward Jones/Wally Byrne hosted a social media promotion asking residents to take a picture of their receipt from a local restaurant.
Just this week, York Ace Hardware launched the Ace Community Cares program. Blake Burgess, owner, has challenged companies to donate $500 towards the food bank that is operated at Blue Valley Community Action. To date, Union Bank & Trust/York, Cyclonaire and Black Hills Energy/York have all pledged towards this project. Donating is easy to do. You can simply call the Chamber Office and your pledge will be invoiced or you may donate using the Venmo app. The Chamber’s handle is @yorknechamber. You can also donate on-line at: https://yorkchamber.org/on-line-payment/.
Through both the highs and the lows that businesses and organizations are seeing, they have all stated living here has made moving through the pandemic bearable. Bearable because their neighboring business owner is quick with the morning smile. That simple greeting was just what you needed to start the day off, because yesterday you had to lay off your staff. Bearable because community members want to support local businesses while supporting their neighbors. Sharing the stories of people helping people gives us all the lift that we need.
I encourage everyone to continue to look for something inspiring as we move through these next few weeks. Take a moment to just say, “Hello” “Enjoy your day”. This small thing can mean the world to someone and you won’t even know it. Be thankful for the chance to continue to live and work in our great community. All of us working together is what makes York the right place to be. #whatsyoury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.