Last weekend was a fantastic time for so many.
The Chamber office worked with the several event coordinators for the weekend activities. As with so many of our events, we collect feedback from those that participated and provide the data to the organizations that put together the various activities. Survey results are reviewed and considered as we start planning for the next year. We would ask that you take just a few moments to complete the survey using this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VTVXNW5.
With Yorkfest behind us, it seems like the rest of the year just sails right on by. Here at the office, we have all been working on projects as far out as January. I wanted to highlight a few things that are coming up soon in September and October.
Sept. 23–29 is Young Nebraskans Week and York’s Young Professionals group has planned activities for the week. In York, the week kicks off on Tuesday with Lattes with Leaders. This networking event has been taking place for over a year now and is well worth the time for anyone of any age to attend. Lattes with Leaders is held at Captain Red Beards and this month it will be Sept. 24. Things get started at 7 a.m. The speaker for this month is Christi Lones. Christi is a history professor at York College and is the newest York city council cerson. Christi will share her story and there will be time for networking as well.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, York’s Young Professionals will host the NPR listening party. Join the group at Chances R beginning at 7 p.m., to listen to podcasts focused on “Reflections, Habits and Transformation.” At the conclusion of each podcast, there will be a time for discussion.
Again, this year, the Chamber will coordinate Downtown Trick or Treating on Oct. 31. The exact time will be determined soon. If you are a downtown business and would like to participate, please let Rhonda know so we have accurate information as we begin promotion. Don’t have a physical presence downtown and want to participate? We want you to join us. There are businesses and buildings in the downtown area that are always willing to share space with other businesses. Last year’s turnout was fantastic. One location gave out blow pops so they could maintain an accurate count of kiddos. They reported to us they distributed over 400 blow pops that day. That is A LOT of kids!
Peeking into the month of November, I can see that we have three things on the calendar. Friday, Nov. 8, the Chamber Ambassadors will host the annual Business After Hours salute to Educators at Chances R’s beer garden. This event is designed to raise funds for the scholarships that are awarded to York County High School seniors that have been working for Chamber businesses. The Ambassadors’ Educator of the Year will be announced before the raffle begins.
We kick off the Christmas season with the Holiday Festival on Thursday, Nov. 21. Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be activities on Sixth Street as well as Santa making his first appearance in York. There will be performances from both dance studios and Rhonda is coordinating with businesses about hosting activities in their stores. Of course, the grand finale of the evening will be the Jolly Ball Drop. This has become come quite the ending to a fun night. I will put this out there now -- we will be asking people not to bring umbrellas and boxes to the event. Many community members attend this event and we want to be sure everyone has the opportunity to chase bouncy balls after the drop.
A little over a week after the Holiday Festival, the National Small Business Saturday will take place on Nov. 30. The Chamber office each year tries to enhance the day. We typically serve hot cocoa and popcorn to shoppers strolling through town. There will be shopping bags distributed among participating businesses. Those will then be given to shoppers when they check out. Inside the bags will be coupons and a gift card to another business. All designed to encourage you to shop local this holiday season.
Speaking of holiday shopping, we will once again have the annual Holiday Rewards Program. The dates this year will be Nov. 21 – Dec. 18. We will draw the winning tickets on Thursday, Dec. 19. For every $10 you spend at ANY Chamber businesses during that time frame, you will be given a registration slip. There are times that we have given out several hundred slips to an individual. I would recommend that you prepare labels or purchase a stamper early with your name and phone number. Having labels or a stamper make the process much easier. Entries must be legible in order to qualify.
This last quarter of 2019 has come so quickly and we have a feeling that it will pass just as fast. We are thankful for the community we serve as well as grateful to work with our membership as we put together events and programing. #whatsyoury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.