As we close in on a week to go before Yorkfest, the office is filling up with all things Yorkfest.
Celebrating our community is something that we look forward to every year. There really is something for everyone during the four days of activities. One of the best things about this weekend is that several of the events are free to the public and that is because of the extremely generous York businesses that sponsor the weekend’s events. There are a handful of events that do have a fee associated with them. Many probably do not know that the fees collected for those events are donated to various charities and scholarships. I wanted to make special note of groups that are making the effort to support York County Causes.
The Hospital Bed Race is a fun event that so many look forward to watching each year. Did you know that the $25 entry fee is donated the York General Relay for Life teams? Those teams raise money every year prior to their annual participation in the Relay for Life event. Nebraska Homes Sales’ Free Funnel Cake Event is supporting the Boy Scout group # 173. Registration fees for the Neon @ Nite 5K/1 Mile Runs supports the Champion Homes Building and Trades Scholarship that is awarded through the Chamber to a York County High School Senior.
Saturday’s annual Fireman’s Pancake feed collects donations to support the amazing group of volunteer firemen. The Eagles Auxiliary’s annual Bloody Mary Bar is supporting two organizations this year. Project PHIL-ANTHROPY (in honor of the late Phil Towle) and the Children’s Foster Care Clinic will benefit from this event. The very popular Floats after the Floats hosted at Heritage Realtors accepts free will donations, for their delicious root beer floats, on behalf of CASA for York County. The Elks Lodge and First United Methodist Church will again have sloppy joe feeds. Funds collected go toward the good works both of these institutions do for York. During the Husker Watch Party, TeamMates of York will be selling concessions. Funds are used to continue this phenomenal program that supports the youth at all of York’s schools. Also, York High School Cheerleaders will be selling soft drinks as a fund raiser. Saturday Night’s Stephen Paul Concert will also have concessions. York County’s Relay for Life organization will be selling Valentino’s Pizza.
On Sunday, the Knights of Columbus will have a biscuits and gravy/pancake breakfast in the gym at St. Josephs. Funds received go toward the good works the Knights do with the church and community. The United Way of York will be having a golf tournament at York’s Country Club. The United Way helps fund several projects and organizations throughout York and the tournament is a fundraiser to help with their efforts. The registration for this tournament, the bed races and the 5K/1 Mile runs are all done through the Chamber because we have the capacity to manage that for these groups. I am so proud to partner with all of these organizations as they work hard to benefit the community and I encourage everyone to come out and support their groups.
In addition to cash donations from Yorkfest sponsors, in kind donations are also very important to the success of Yorkfest events. Facility usages, bathrooms and trash just scratch the surface of some of the in-kind support that is given throughout the weekend. Please take a moment to read through this list of very generous businesses and organizations that have made this weekend possible. THANK YOU TO: Angie Murray-Pate & Associates LLC - American Family Insurance, Callahan Chiropractic, Central Valley Ag, Champion Home Builders, Chances R Restaurant, City of York, Cornerstone Bank, Cornerstone Insurance, Crossroads Awards, Crossroads Riders, C-Tec Ag, Eagles Club, Elks Lodge, EyeCare Associates, First United Methodist Church, Friends of the Library, Goodwill Industries, GRAM Entertainment & Marketing, Grand Central, Green Realty & Auction, Heritage Realtors, House Stars Cleaning, Jensen Lumber, Kilgore Memorial Library, Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental, KOOL 103.5/104.9 Max Country, Kopcho’s Sanitation, Lichti’s TV & Appliance Center, Metz Mortuary, Midwest Bank, Ministerial Alliance, Mogul’s Auto Repair & Towing, Nebraska Home Sales, Nebraska Public Power District, Neville Construction, Offsides Tavern, Pieper’s Pottys, Runza, Schoch Concrete, Southeast Community College – York, St. Josephs, Super 8 Motel, Tabitha, TeamMates of York, The Flower Box, Triple Crown Boutique, Union Bank & Trust, United Way of York, Urgent Care of York, Valentino’s Pizza, Wallingford Signs, Waterstone Mortgage, Windstream, York Ace Hardware, York Animal Clinic, York Area Senior Center, York Chamber of Commerce, York College, York County Aging, York County Title Co., York County Visitors Bureau, York Dental Arts, York Family Dentistry, York Farm Supply, York Fire Department, York General, York Jewelry, York News Times, York Parks & Recreation, York Physical Therapy, York Promotional Products, and York State Bank.
I wanted to put out a reminder to anyone that is putting an entry in the parade. Parade registrations will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 4. After that day, we will be unable to accept entries. This is because we will be setting the parade route so we can communicate that to participants in a timely manner. The parade and all other events can be registered for at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/. Heading into the long weekend usually I think about all the things that we have yet to finish before Yorkfest begins. I will have to say that this year is different. Kristie, Hannah, Rhonda and I have been putting together all of the “behind the scenes” components over these past few weeks and we feel that we have things pretty well under control. Next week we will just work on finalizing a few things and we will be ready to go. Thank you to all of the Chamber Staff, Board and Ambassadors for your efforts during this great weekend celebrating York! #whatsyoury