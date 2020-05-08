It has been a long time since I have been to a drive-in movie.
Many will remember York’s drive-in theater was located on North Lincoln Avenue in the area of York General’s Westview Building. I asked my daughters if they remember going to the movies there, and they said they have no memories of that time. As we continued our conversation, the reason the girls do not remember is because my husband and I went to the late show. We would go through our regular evening routine at home, get the girls ready for bed and all four of us would load up in the car. We cruised around for a little while so our daughters would be nice and sleepy when we would arrive at the drive-in. We would get all settled in with our window speaker all set so we could hear the dialogue. By the time the trailers were finished, Erin and Amanda were beginning to drift off to sleep and we were set to enjoy our date night. Yes, early on, date nights included having our children with us.
Tomorrow night, families will have the chance to have a taste of American history by attending York’s drive-in movie at the Holthus Convention Center. The live action version of the Lion King will be shown on Saturday, May 9. Show times will be at 9 and 11 p.m., and you can reserve your ticket at https://www.facebook.com/events/166717307998643/?active_tab=discussion. The cost of the movie is just $5 per vehicle. We are asking that exact change be used. When you arrive at the convention center, there will be an attendant with a bucket where you can deposit your ticket and cash. Be sure and stop at Sun Theatre for grab-and-go popcorn on your way out to the show. The cost is just $4 (cash only/exact change). Parents, you know your children’s habits so be sure you have those in mind before coming to the show.
Please note a few important details to adhere to current CDC guidelines:
•No Public restrooms will be available
•ALL in attendance MUST remain in PERSONAL vehicles. One household per vehicle. *
•Concessions will NOT be available.
•Violators of Four Corners Health Department’s Covid-19 safety guidelines will be asked to leave.
•Please adhere to all guidelines for your health district’s Directed Health Measure (DHM) when considering attending.
I want to also thank those businesses and individuals that have sponsored the movie with cash, time and equipment: Champion Home Builders of York, Sun Theatre, Wallingford Signs, Global Tech, Christy Payne, York Parks and Recreation, Holthus Convention Center, Kilgore Memorial Library and York Chamber of Commerce. All of us working together for our community has been a great experience.
On Wednesday, the City of York Public Works Department was busy hanging the banners that were made to honor the YHS class of 2020. The banners were created right here in York at York Printing Co. & North Office Supply, Inc. and sponsored by Central Valley Ag, York News-Times, Cornerstone Bank, Midwest Bank, Union Bank & Trust, Champion Home Builders, Agri Products, Inc and Pyramid Tarp & Repair LLC. There are two seniors showcased per banner (when they come down, we will separate the banners and give them to the seniors). Come downtown, park your car and see all the York Public Schools graduates! Be sure to take pictures and upload them using #yorkbannerwalk. The Chamber has been proud to coordinate this honor for the 2020 class!
This week has seen the loosening of some restrictions for the Four Corners Health District. These relaxations are allowing for local dental and optometry offices to once again see patients for routine cares. In addition, hair/nail salons and massage therapists are being allowed to book appointments. While they are now being allowed to operate, there are a few restrictions they are having to follow. The main one being that clients/patients must wear a mask. There are several residents that may have masks and they are reminded to have them when they come for their scheduled appointment. Because we know that sometimes, people may forget or misplace their mask, we are looking to supply these businesses with a small supply. It is because of this, York General is working in conjunction with the York Area Chamber of Commerce and the Quilt Basket, seeking sewers to make additional fabric masks for beauty shops, dental offices and optical offices. Are you a skilled sewer and have a bit of time to create some masks? Drop them off at either Quilt Basket or the York Chamber of Commerce (both located in downtown York). We are in this together!
Our team here at the Chamber is continuing to make plans for summer and fall events. Coming up before we know it is our annual celebration of our country’s independence. Firecracker Frenzy will take place on Friday, July 3 at York County Fairgrounds. This year it will look a little bit different as we will not have grandstand seating available. Through conversations with the shoot team and the health department, we thought it best to take that component out right away so people can make plans to enjoy the show from their vehicles. Each year, we have noticed more and more families opt to see the show from their cars. If you are worried that you will not be able to hear the music for the show…don’t. KOOL 103.5 will continue to broadcast the music so families can enjoy the choreographed show. The Chamber is actively collecting donations for the Firecracker Frenzy. We will have our donation boxes out soon. In addition to pocket change, we are able to accept donations via our website (https://yorkchamber.org/frenzy/) or Venmo (@yorknechamber). We will continue to keep the community up to date with how the Firecracker Frenzy efforts are going.
I hope everyone is able to enjoy their Mother’s Day weekend. Like everything else these days, it will look a bit different for all of us. What stays the same is that we are thankful for those in our lives that have been with us through all of the ups and downs. Happy Mother’s Day to all that I hold dear and enjoy the blessings of your families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.