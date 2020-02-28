Next month, York Parks and Recreation and the Chamber will host the Youth Involvement Fair on Thursday, March 19 beginning at 5 p.m.
This annual event is a time for families to come to the city auditorium and visit with program directors that have been planning activities for the York area youth to be involved with. Parents have commented that this event has made the process of gathering the important information and registrations easier to keep their families involved in all the fantastic programming taking place in York.
Again this year, the 4-H Junior LEGO League will showcase their creations. Not only is this the perfect opportunity for these young creative spirits to wow us with their talent, it is also a wonderful time for parents and kids to connect with our local extension office about the various programs that are available to them. If you haven’t seen the amazing creations this group puts together, I invite you to stop in and see the LEGO crew in action. The students from Emmanuel-Faith School will operate the concession stand out of the North Dining Room. Having dinner options available on-site has made things a lot easier for families to take their time visiting with all the different event coordinators. Moms and Dads, please feel free to bring your kids to the auditorium with you. What better way for them to explore all the fantastic options with you. The two hours we are there (5-7 p.m.) seem to fly by quickly with all the busy activity that is taking place. York Parks and Recreation will have information for the summer youth programs that will take place at the various facilities and parks. In addition, the Parks and Rec crew would love to talk with parents about the adult recreation leagues that are hosted throughout the city as well. The Chamber team will be showcasing events that will be coming up. There are events that are both family-oriented and adult-only.
As I continue down the “involvement” path, I want to remind everyone that Flavors of York County will be here before we know it. Thursday, April 2, the Leadership York Class will host the annual event at York’s Holthus Convention Center. This event raises funds for area non-profit organizations. This year, the group has chosen area backpack programs and a scholarship that will be awarded to a 2020 York High School senior. Tickets are now available for only $15 in advance. All the members of the Leadership York class have tickets with them, and there are also tickets available at the Chamber and on-line.
In addition to Flavors, York County Development Corporation along with the Chamber will host an Adult Involvement Fair. This will also take place at the convention center during the early portion of the Flavors event. I checked with Derek Dauel last week and he indicated at that time there were 25 non-profit organizations that have committed to taking part in the event. Exhibiting are: Boy Scouts Troop 173, Centersphere, Child Advocacy Center, City of York - Parks and Rec, Friends of the Library, McCool Junction Booster Cub, United Way, Wessels Farm, YCHC Sub-Committees, York Adopt-A-Pet, York County Relay for Life, York County Health Coalition, York County Republicans, York Elks Lodge, York Fine Arts Boosters, York General Auxiliary, York Gun Club, York Lions Club, York Noon Sertoma, York Rotary, York Sunrise Sertoma, York Volunteer Fire, Yorkshire Playhouse and Young Professionals. The concept is very similar to the Youth Involvement Fair but geared for adults. Often our office and YCDC are contacted by area residents that are looking for an outlet to serve. Representatives from various groups will be present to visit with event-goers about their missions and share how we can serve our community through these organizations.
Soon tickets will be available for the Annual Sip & Stroll event. We are not sure who enjoys the event more…. strollers or business owners. It is always great to see so many casually getting to know more about our fabulous businesses in town. York Parks and Recreation will host Parent’s Night Out during the event. A special offer of $5 per child has been extended to Sip & Stroll ticket holders (Parents’ Night Out is normally $10 per child). Children ages three years to fifth grade are eligible to attend. There is fun and food for the kiddos while mom and dad enjoy time with their friends getting to know our downtown merchants.
Remember to bring your family to York’s City Auditorium this Saturday, Feb. 29 for Leap into Summer. This event, co-sponsored by Young Professionals and York Parks and Recreation, is one for the entire family. Take advantage of the extra day in February with yard games indoors. Those coming are asked to bring a side dish to share and beverages for their family. Young Professionals will provide the pizza! Cost is only $5 for adults and no charge for children (Members of Young Professionals are free).
York has several activities for everyone and these next few months are geared toward showcasing them and providing everyone the chance to get more involved. See you around town! #whatsyoury
