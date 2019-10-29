Last week, I had the opportunity to relive my old stomping grounds by attending the Nebraska Travel Conference on behalf of Wessels Living History Farm out in North Platte.
Many year ago, when I worked for the Nebraska Tourism Office (now The Commission), I used to coordinate the conference so I know exactly how much work goes into planning it. There are speakers to work with, agendas to plan, menus to coordinate, staff assignments to make and it all caps off with the Travel Awards. This is the chance to be recognized for efforts the past year.
One of the awards is the Henry Fonda Award given to an individual or duo that has done exceptional work over a long period of time. This year the winner of that award was given to the Krejik family from Niobrara area. For years they coordinated unique bison tours in the area. I talked to Chris -- she and her family worked hard for years. She didn’t know she was getting the award (and neither did I) and I must say, the whole family was so good to work with and very deserving of the award. Later in the winter, I will be attending the American Bus Association (ABA) conference when they meet in Omaha. This is a great opportunity for the Omaha area, and eastern Nebraska, to show off what they have to the lucrative group tour industry. York will be a part of one of the pre-convention tours. I used to work the group tour market when I worked for Nebraska Tourism. It’s not the easiest market but if done right, it can be very lucrative for an area.
It got me thinking about how much I miss the industry. Sure, it was great to see my former colleagues, but I realized that there is so much to do in our state. I started talking with one of my former Seward friends (and a former Henry Fonda winner) and we thought it was a good idea to do a joint bid for this convention. After more taking, we decided, with Bob’s help, to put in a bid for 2023 (they have been awarded to communities until then). It will take a lot of work but I think we can do it. Much more on that as it gets closer.
While I am grateful to be working at the Middle School, my heart belongs to Tourism. I got my first taste of the industry when I was attending UNL and looking for a summer job. I had worked at several pizza places in Omaha, but I was looking for something else. I noticed in the Daily Nebraskan newspaper that there was a job for people to be placed at a rest area along I-80 to give tourist information. You have to remember I grew up in Omaha, and I was completely brainwashed into the fact there is nothing outside of Omaha and this must be an April Fool’s joke. I called the paper and complained that they really shouldn’t run these types of ads so close to April Fool’s Day. They assured me it was real and run by the State of Nebraska. I applied and was very surprised that most of the questions had nothing to do with Nebraska, but rather about how I would deal with situations.
I was surprised when I got a call from the woman who did my interview with a job offer. She told me one of the “perks” was a 10-day free training tour, with 40 other staff members, on a bus! I thought what on earth we could see for 10 days but what the heck, it was a free tour. When I walked into the original meeting and found 40 clones of each other, I was amazed. They were excited about the job and very anxious for the tour. After two days I was hooked on Nebraska.
One experience was when we were in familiar grounds, Omaha. The other was in some small town in eastern Nebraska. I couldn’t believe we were treated so well in both places. In Omaha, they wrote a check to take care of us. In the small town, they went all out and had to probably pay for it themselves. That was in 1980 and I’ve been going strong ever since.
I ended up being hired one more summer and then as an intern before I was offered the job of coordinating it. Then I got to hire clones of myself to work the centers. After 10 days on a bus seeing and experiencing what is outside of Omaha, I couldn’t wait to get to work. I coordinated that program for 20 years and it is something I am proud of. When I coordinated it, there were mostly college-age people involved. By the time I handed it off, it had flip flopped -- as there were maybe 2-3 college kids and the rest were people much older doing an amazing job out there. People who were empty nesters had so much to give and I gladly took them on. Over the years they commented that the program gave them the courage to do new things.
I initiated fun promotions (like Famous Nebraska Day) that garnered a lot of local media coverage.
There was a national conference of like-minded people from across the nation which gathered to discuss similar problems…it was a great organization.
So I hope we can bring the industry to York and Seward for a conference. We have a lot to share with the pubic, and like in 1980, I can’t wait to get started.
