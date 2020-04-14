Well, here it is.
Week number whatever . . . at home.
It’s not all home bound. I am on at the Middle School until the end of May giving out breakfast and lunch to area kids. It’s rewarding because there are so many nice people in our area that appreciate what the school is doing. We couldn’t do it without the teachers, parents and administrators that are helping out each day. I’m lucky for the hours that I get and since they are doing this for another month and a half, at least I have some money coming in. I still don’t know what I’m gonna’ do this summer but I hope whatever I get is close by.
Through the suggestion of my doctor and some new medication, I’ve been seeing a therapist this last month. She helps my mood swings along with the new medicine I’m on so I’m getting more steady as things go by. It sure is nice to talk to someone who is not judging me and doesn’t have any history with me. We have been doing telehealth these past few sessions. She is at her home, and I am at my home via the computer. It is a little strange to get used to, but it’s working. I’ll keep doing the sessions until we both think it’s working.
In the mean time I’ve been scouring cookbooks and the internet for new recipes. I’ve always wanted to learn how to bake bread and through trial and error, I’ve been making some over the past weeks. I usually post pictures on Facebook which gets my mom all hyped up. She wants me to make her one of everything I’ve posted and then come deliver it to her. That may take a while but she’ll get it.
This past weekend was Susan Cox’s birthday. She ordered a meal from the Chances R for Easter (which was very delicious) and later that night, there were about 20 cars who drove by her house and honked for her birthday. She was shocked and very humbled by it. It was fun to do and hard to keep it a secret when we had lunch. I filmed it for her family members who couldn’t come to York and will email it later today. It’s one birthday she won’t forget.
As I mentioned before, work is going well. We have so many that thank us with handwritten notes and verbal thanks, it is overwhelming. So I try to thank the grocery clerks and others that are working during all of this. I wish more would do that. I asked a checker if people have been nice and she said they have. I’m glad to hear that. I also asked if people have been thanking them for their work and she told me a few have. That makes me sad. All it takes is a few seconds to say, “Thank you for working.” Think about it. There are many germs around town that people drag into the stores and these front line people are risking their own health by working. If you are not going to say thank you, at least have the common sense to wash your hands, wear a mask and space yourself with your fellow customers. It’s the least we can do to protect ourselves and the workers. If you have neighbors who can’t get out, volunteer to pick stuff up for them. I’d like to think they would do it for you too. This is a very friendly place to live and we need to show more of it.
I’d also like to thank area businesses for making donations of paper bags to the schools. While that might not seem like a big deal, for us its huge! We are making close to 500 breakfast and lunches each day for any student in the area. Special shout out to Midwest Bank, Cornerstone Bank, Henderson State Bank and The Friends of the Library for your recent donations. It really helps us out with those donations and it’s a nice thing to do….so thanks!
I’ve called my mom to check in and thank her for the checks she sends me. She is getting bored at home. My sister lives a few miles from her and she take the brunt of Mom’s complaints. She doesn’t leave the home much (which I’m sure is killing her) but she is doing a lot of shopping online to make up for it. She is cleaning her closets out and that has made our brother even sharper with his complaints about her. He works from home anyway, now he has his wife and son at home 24 hours a day. I’m not sure that is working for him. He loves them both dearly but 24 hours a day is a bit too much. He has been doing more cooking at home lately and Colorado has quite a few cases of it so he pretty much stays home. I try to send him notes every once in a while and I think that helps. You know it’s bad when he even looks forward to his weekly chat with Mom. Weirder things have happened.
Well, do try to say thank you to those still working and for everyone’s safety….stay home.
