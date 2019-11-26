I was on the other end of Random Acts of Kindness last week.
First of all, I got many nice responses about my stay at York General last week and my column expressing my thanks to everyone I encountered at the hospital during my stay. I truly meant what I said and didn’t expect anything in return. I received several nice cards from people I didn’t know and from many nice friends. It meant a lot that I heard from so many people and that they cared about me.
One in particular meant the world to me. My friend dropped me an envelope at work that said “For hospital bills” on the envelope. Inside there was a generous amount of money included. I purposely didn’t open it at work because I knew I would break down reading it. I waited until I got home and then I opened it. I couldn’t believe there was that much money in it. I don’t know if it was from my friend or a group that we both belong, but I sat down and cried my eyes out. To have someone or a group of people do that was amazing. You know who you are and regardless if it was a gift from her family or a larger group of people, the gesture is so sweet and beautiful, I can’t thank you enough!
This weekend I helped with yard work and I guess I overdid it because I froze in my footsteps. I didn’t know what to do and sat down and cried. Bob had me go in the house and drink plenty of liquids and I slowly felt better. I should have known better that it takes time to get over a stroke and urinary tract infection, but I didn’t…lesson learned.
Well, this weekend is the Friends of the Library’s annual Soup Sale at the library. Our freezer is jammed packed with soups to bring down, and based on past years, I suggest coming down early. We have so many different types of soup for sale. We’ve got some extra things going on that day besides selling soup. The Smokey Lassies are back again with their mouth-watering bake sale. We also have Kerri Naber coming back with her beautiful book foldings and cuttings. New this year we will have fruit pies for sale courtesy of the orchards at Wessels Living History Farm and Kent Bedient’s art will be for sale. We are also selling used cookbooks saved by the library. I want to once again thank Warren Thomas at Grand Central Foods for donating the containers and lids, and Max Lichti from Lichti’s Furniture and Appliance center for donating the freezers at the library for us to use. We couldn’t do this sale without you. Thanks also to members of the Friends of the Library and our local restaurants for donating soup.
This is all part of Shop Small Saturday hosted by the Chamber and American Express. They are encouraging you to think of the locally owned businesses we have here in York County and the great variety of items available right here at home. Remember, it’s not the big box stores out of town that support your local ball team or dance studio. Do yourself a favor and check out our local stores over the next month. When you shop local, we ALL win!
Next week I begin my duty as Santa for the Chamber. I will be at the grounds of the library on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., and Saturday afternoons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. I’ll also be there the Sunday before Christmas from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. I’ve got several Yorkfest Kings and Queens helping me with crowd control and kid wrangling. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and we can get all the kids in to see Mr. Claus. I want to thank the Chamber and the library for making this happen. I’m looking forward to being a part of the holiday season.
I hope you get a chance to come down to Wessels for the holidays. John, from the farm, has been very busy getting the farm decked out for the holidays and they tell me we have some new items for sale at the Mercantile just in time for the holidays. It really is a magical place.
Well, we are putting the tree up again and waiting to see how Cletus, the Cat from Hell, will treat it. We put the tree up last year and he took a running leap on the sofa and dove into the tree, ripping and tearing everything up. Needless to say, we took the tree down. Bob has some very fragile ornaments. I remember my Basset Hound would wag her giant tail sending many ornaments flying, but this is different. The cat took joy in destroying the lights. I can’t imagine what he would have done with the ornaments. We’ll give it a try this year but we are not hopeful.
I wish all of you a very Happy Thanksgiving however you might celebrate it. I, for one, am grateful I am still here and happily employed with great friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.