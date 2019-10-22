Kudos to the Czechs of York for yet another great Czech Festival this weekend.
We were asked to help out again with duties where I could sit down. It was a lot of fun and once again Brian Tomes from Hunters Lounge (he is part Czech to boot) did a great job with the meal.
Special thanks has to go out to the core planning team who put this event together. I know they will be spending time this week looking over everything and getting ready to submit their final report to the Convention and Visitors Bureau this week and starting to make plans for the 2020 event.
It was fun to listen to the Czech music and see so many enjoying the day. I had the chance to talk to one of the coordinators who reminded me that Bob and I helped start this event many years ago. We both brainstormed some ideas for the event -- they have taken many to heart and it’s good to see the idea of “Mr. and Mrs. Dumpling” continue to be logos for the event.
I hope you will put Nov. 2 on your calendar as York Adopt a Pet presents Tinsel and Tails from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m., at the shelter located at 1511 North Platte Avenue right here in York. This is a new event for the shelter and we are combining a holiday shopping spree and a bake sale for people and pets. We will have lots of gift items for holiday giving along with excellent homemade baked goodies for us and our four legged friends. We have had many requests to repeat our garage sale for the holidays and we thought about having a bake sale at the same time…so here it is.
The Nebraska Travel Conference is going on this week. It is a great chance to see people in the tourism industry and learn all about what we can expect in 2020 and beyond. I will be representing Wessels Living History Farm and Bob will represent the visitors bureau. It is something I used to coordinate when I was at the tourism office so I know how much work goes into it. It has grown since I left but that is for the better. It will be fun to see the people I used to work with and get to meet so many new people.
I’m also planning on representing the Farm at the American Bus Association meeting in Omaha early next year. I used to work the group tour market years ago when I was in tourism. Whenever a full motorcoach stays one day in Nebraska, they can leave several thousand dollars in our community. I’m glad the Farm chose me to represent them. Do you know what the number one thing a group tour planner looks for each time they stop? Rest rooms! That’s one thing I learned meeting with tour planners and one thing I know the Farm exceeds in (among very interesting history). I am anxious to meet with tour planners once again. Omaha is so excited to host this convention and I’ll do what I can to make sure they spend some time exploring Nebraska.
Last week I went to Omaha for the high holidays and had a nice time. Besides seeing many members of the family, I learned that my niece is expecting…twins in April. I came back with a supply of blintes from my aunt. Bob asked for some and she was very glad to help. Mother was very well behaved too. I picked her up (she remembered to unlock BOTH doors this time and we had a very nice conversation).
The Super Soup Sale is approaching at the library. Letters will go out this week to Friends of the Library members alerting them of the sale. They go pretty fast so come early. One thing we will add to the soup sale is a sale of cookbooks! If you have some cookbooks to add to the sizeable collection being collected by the library, drop them off and they will be a part of the sale. It’s a fun and tasty way you can help the library.
