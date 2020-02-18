Another Home and Garden Show is in the books and I must say kudos to Madonna and the Chamber staff for putting together a great show.
I was on popcorn duty Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. It was great to talk to so many nice people who made it out to the Holthus Center for the show.
If I heard it once, I heard it 100 times -- what a great show it was without charging admission and how nice it was to be given a ride, especially on Saturday (thanks to volunteers from the Ambassador Club). I learned my lesson a few years ago volunteering for THAT duty on a very cold and windy day. I now volunteer for popcorn duty any day. We learned that keeping one of the popcorn machine’s doors ajar will create a heavenly aroma waft down the hallway. Folks were mighty glad that we had free popcorn all day long.
Kudos to Karla and LeRoy Ott for producing a great show at the Yorkshire Playhouse. “Clue” was a very funny, sold-out show. It was funny and I didn’t figure out who done it until the end. They did a great show with sound effects, lighting, costumes and casting. I haven’t been to a show in quite a while, and it was fun to go back. Bob and I are thinking about auditioning for a show in the fall. Stay tuned for that.
We also got a chance to see our old neighbor Ben Campbell again and his new wife Sarah this weekend. They came back this weekend to catch up with family and friends. Ben’s father lives across the street from us and it was so nice to see him and meet his new wife. I hope to make it back to Tampa sometime soon for a visit and to meet their new daughter (due in April). Sarah is a sweetheart and they get along so nice. His mom is our good friend Evelyn Campbell and we know she plans to move to Tampa soon, much to our depression. Evelyn wants to be close to her son and his new family and from what we have seen of Sarah, we don’t blame her a bit.
I haven’t been back to Omaha to visit my family in a while. I hope to have some good mom stories for you, but please be patient. It amazes me how many people read this column. I’ve run into people in the grocery store and other places around town who know about my health scares and of course, my mom. They ask about her and are quite surprised that the stories I talk about are real (Bob can vouch for that). I really don’t have to stretch the truth about her. They are true and I hope to have some new ones for you in the future.
Cletus the cat is now sleeping with one eye open which freaks us out a bit. He still pounces on the dogs and us but now he just wants to play. His new thing is to bat his dry cat food around instead of eating it. He likes the dogs’ food better. We have to separate them during feeding time but it’s a small thing to do to keep the peace.
We had a quiet birthday celebration for Bob. His sister had us over for a belated birthday dinner. It was very good and many recipes were passed along. My mom even remembered his birthday. She even remembered his name is Bob, not Ron. Something my dad never got right but she’s making progress. Birthdays will start soon for my siblings from May through November (except for September). First up is my sister in May, I’m June, my other brothers are July and August…skip September and Mom’s is October and my Dad’s was in November. If I figure my nieces, nephews and in-laws, it gets too complicated. I like how Bob’s sister does it. Bob provides her a calendar and she fills in birthdays and anniversaries so there is no excuse for forgetting anyone. Not a bad idea.
I can barely remember anything so I’m glad we have both families on one calendar. Now If I would only look at the calendar!
