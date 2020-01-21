Several years ago we were sitting after a meeting of the Friends of the Library trying to come up with an idea for a fundraiser for the library.
We had just finished the successful soup sale and we thought there has to be something else.
With Valentine’s Day coming up, we thought a version of the Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy in Lincoln could work in York. After some tweaking, we came up with the idea of combining desserts and wine and York Uncorked was born. Fast forward several years and some tweaking along the way, our sixth annual York Uncorked is coming up.
We thought about having it at the auditorium and then asked why not have it AT the library instead? It would be a great way to get some people who normally don’t visit our facility to come in. With the terrific cooperation of Deb Robertson, we had it at the library and we haven’t stopped yet. We wanted to have it as close to Valentine’s Day as possible. This year the annual York Uncorked is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. You can buy advanced tickets at the library, Kirk’s Korner or the York Chamber of Commerce. Since there is alcohol at the event, you must be 21 to attend. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 the night of the event. We will be checking IDs at the door, so come prepared.
So what exactly do you get? First of all, thanks to Tom Mason at Kirk’s Korner, we will have a great variety of wines, craft beers and liquors to sample. Members of the Friends of the Library will have a great variety of sweets and savory items to snack on, plus you get a commemorative wine glass to take home. It’s a great evening of sampling wines and foods with your sweetheart just in time for Valentine’s Day…plus you are supporting one of York’s best facilities at the same time. It’s an amazing evening of fun while supporting the library. So be sure to get your tickets early and we will see you there on the 8th. I am still thinking of some delicious items to make so stay tuned.
Due to work, Santa duties and now a nasty cold, the Friends of the Library’s new cookbook will not be ready for the York Uncorked, but I am working with Tony North to get all the great recipes that have been submitted into a book version sometime this summer. For those who submitted a recipe or two, you have not been forgotten. It will make it sometime this year.
I haven’t had the time to visit Mom since Christmas, but I hope to soon. She called several times and left messages on my phone until this past weekend when I finally got to talk to her. After many minutes of listening to her famous guilt trip of not returning her calls, we finally got to talk a little. I reminded her that Bob’s birthday is this week and she assured me a card and a gift was on its way. I suggested a few places for a gift card and she appreciated hearing them. The conversation eased into the family and I asked if she had talked to my nephew who had toured Europe recently. She has not talked to him yet but sounds like he had a great time. I’ll be anxious to talk to him and see what he brought me.
We are attempting to see as many movies up for Oscars as we can but I know we probably won’t see all those up for Best Picture. We have already seen a couple of them, most recently “1917.” It was an impressive movie but very intense; I don’t know if it will win Best Picture, but it is still quite a movie. I still have to buy last year’s winner to add to my collection of all of the Best Picture winners, then my collection will be current. It is still too early for all the predictions, but as it gets closer I will share my thoughts with you. In the meantime I will still try to see as many as I can get to. I have at least seen all the winners in this category.
I’ve been asked what my favorite Best Picture is and while there are some great ones and some shocking ones (The Last Emperor for one), I think my favorite still is Marty. It’s a little film compared to most films, starring Ernest Borgnine (who also won Best Actor for this portrayal) and it’s really a sweet little movie. The most overrated movie to win has to be The English Patient. Boring as far as I’m concerned but it still won a truckload of Oscars — go figure? Will The Joker be such a film? Wait and see.
