There’s a new kitty at our house.
Well, we are test driving a beautiful cat in hopes that she will make Cletus more of a nice kitty.
Cletus, as you know, can be a cat from hell when he wants to be. We understand that its part of his personality but he has been almost too much to handle. He stalks the two dogs and the two humans that live here. When he wants to, he can be a very lovely cat but then he will turn on a dime and suddenly remember when we didn’t stop and pet him one day, then he turns evil.
Enter this other kitty. When we can find her, she is a beautiful kitty. She’s about six months younger than Cletus but from what we have observed, she can fend for herself. The dogs have been curious about her and Cletus tries to pick on her. That has happened once. We borrowed her from her foster home for a day or two and we hope she will have a positive influence on Cletus. We don’t have a name for her yet and she’s just called “Kitty” by her owner. We think she looks like a “DeeDee” or “Doris” but nothing is finalized yet. We’ll just call her Kitty till something sticks.
I went to Omaha last week for the High Holiday in the Jewish year. It was so good to see my relatives. One cousin came in from Chicago and it was so good to get caught up with her. I also reconnected with my nephew and niece from my sister. They are grown adults, each with a new career. My nephew Ryan and some buddies have been planning a trip to Europe for a year and they are going in December. My niece Shayle ordered a vest from Kirtsey and it was delivered a week ago and she loved it. My sister, on the other hand, ordered a leather jacket online and I made the grave mistake of forgetting to bring it with me. Instead I picked it up when I got home and took pictures of it and she’s determined it would not cover her lower part and said to take it back, please. I did and they offered her a gift card she could use either online or when she comes back.
Mom was very well behaved last week. I picked her up, along with her famous veggie tray, and we went to my aunt and uncle’s home. The food was amazing and I got to bring home cherry and cheese blintzes. They were amazing and we have rationed them off nicely. We both sent my aunt a thank you note for the great food and I’m sure Bob made some great brownie points with her.
I told Mom about playing Santa in December and that I had plans of professionally getting my eyebrows done for the season. That came across bad in her eyes. Never mind that I was a Jewish Santa, what she cared about was that I was pre-maturely making myself gray.
It was also her 80-something birthday. My niece and nephew took her and the other grandma for lunch and they didn’t know it was her birthday -- just another Saturday. I called to wish her a nice birthday and she told me she doesn’t celebrate birthdays any longer. I told her that it is silly and I will cancel her gift card to the Olive Garden. She let out a gasp and I told her I was joking. I think she is my dad’s age when he passed away.
We have a few neighbors for whom we do special Halloween gift bags. We have plenty of candy for the few regular Trick Or Treaters who stop by, but there are a few in the neighborhood for whom we put together special treats. I love Halloween candy and have gone through several bags already. I had to stop and deliver them to work, otherwise they would be gone.
Work continues to be good for me. I had to substitute at the elementary school last week. It was quite a challenge since they serve twice as many kids there. I did get to say hello to a few that I knew. It was very busy but they needed someone to do the salad bar. The staff was very nice to me there and I think it would be OK if I was used to the kitchen layout and the job duties. I did miss my middle school staff and students and hopefully I will be there for a while. We are looking for a kitchen manager at the middle school so if you know someone who would be good, let me know.
We are putting together our annual Super Soup Sale again for the Friends of the Library. It will be held the weekend after Thanksgiving (on a Saturday) once again at the library. Members of the FOL will be contacted soon to get soups made, frozen and transported to the sale at the library. Last year we had over 30 different types of soups with almost 200 quarts available. New this year we plan to sell cookbooks from the library. OUR cookbook probably won’t be available until next year, but more on that later. For now, members of the Friends of the Library — get your soup recipes ready. All the proceeds from the soup sale will go to help the library with special projects. Your enthusiasm will be helpful. Many people buy several quarts for elderly neighbors to have homemade soups available all winter long and others just keep their freezers stocked too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.