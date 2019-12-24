Well, my OFFICIAL Santa duties are done. There might be some home deliveries done and a couple of private visits, but Sunday was my last official Santa duty for the year.
I want to thank the Chamber for making arrangements with me. I also want to thank Champion Home Builders and the local FFA for constructing the great house I worked in. This is the first year we have had regular Santa hours in a long time. Hopefully it will be the start of a great tradition, whether I am involved or not. York deserves to have Santa here, very visible and regularly each season.
I want to thank the current and former Yorkfest Kings and Queens who were available to help me this season with the kids. I want to thank Pat Carpenter for loaning me hand and feet warmers along with a quilt on those very chilly days. The library was great to work with too and thanks for letting the house be on your grounds. It really takes a village!
Cletus, the Cat from Hell has discovered a new way to torture Bob. He doesn’t mess with the stuff ON our tree, he has learned how to take the tags off of his presents. Now, Bob doesn’t know what the gifts were. I guess it’s a good thing that I haven’t wrapped gift number one yet. Should be interesting.
I want to apologize to those of you expecting a meal on Christmas Eve at the senior center again. I just don’t have the strength to do it this year. It’s not like we didn’t want to do it again, I’m just a little too worn out this year. We hope to bring it back next year. Stay tuned.
As I look back at 2019, it was certainly a challenging one for me, health wise. For those interested, my health is slowly growing stronger each day. I didn’t have any long term effects from the strokes and they cleared up my urinary tract infection quickly. I am very grateful to have such great medical care at our hospital. Everyone from the doctors to the cleaners were so friendly. Please be patient with me as I get my bills paid. I will do it…it just might take some time. I have had some very generous help from friends and relatives to get some back bills paid.
I want to thank the great crew I work with at the Middle School. Everyone from the administration, the kids and my fellow coworkers in the kitchen have been so nice and patient with me. Thanks.
My last day at the school was a mix of emotions for me. Santa and the Mrs. spent the day at our elementary school. It was so cool to see the kids there and the teachers too. All the pre-school classes were visited and some special education classes too. There were so many warm and wonderful hugs from the kids too. Back at the Middle School, we exchanged some gifts, did a lot of cleaning and said our goodbyes for two weeks. To Betty, Karen, Flo, Carol and Phyllis, it is such fun working with each of you and I hope 2020 will be great too.
Hanukkah has started. Growing up, we got a gift each night of Hanukkah. By the fifth and sixth night we were down to socks and underpants. It’s a little bittersweet for us without Dad. I remember his Menorah (candelabra we lit each night) was coated with wax by the end of it all. I’ll get to spend some time with my whole family this week except my younger brother and his family from Denver. I missed them at Thanksgiving due to weather, but he sent his gift and his should be arriving any day now.
I want to thank you, the reader of this column, for staying with me each year. Your comments at the store and the gas station are very special to me. I appreciate it more than you know. I hope each of you have a great Christmas and thank you so much for your kindness each year, I look forward to next year with you.
