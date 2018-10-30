Well, here it is — almost Halloween, I’ve been watching my classic Universal Monster Movies in glorious black and white leading up to the big day.
I am so thrilled that there are so many excellent options for Trick or Treating in the York area. Starting with last week’s Boo on the Farm at Wessels Living History Farm to kick things off to Sunday’s Haunt at the Holthus. This year with the theme of The Wizard of Oz just made it even a better event for the kids — and the kids at heart. And what a line up for Downtown Trick or Treating on Wednesday night! So many great options for the kids. Hope everyone has a safe and Happy Halloween.
We lost a true original this last week. Hardy Leggett passed last week and with him, the list of York’s most colorful characters got a little lighter. He always had a funny thing to say to me starting when I worked at the Country Club up until my latest career. Hardy was a smart business man, a great supporter of the community and most importantly, a life partner to Sally Ruben. They were a remarkable couple and so great for one another. I will miss talking to him and getting his view on just about everything.
Now that Halloween is just about over, I can concentrate on the annual Souper Soup Sale to benefit the Kilgore Memorial Library. As you know, the library took a big budget hit and now it’s more important to raise money to supplement what the city should be doing. The event will be held at the library on Saturday, Nov. 24, which is also Shop Small Saturday nationwide. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. (unless we sell out earlier), you can buy a quart (or two or three…) of homemade frozen soup made by some of your friends, neighbors or relatives. The soups are just $7 a quart — try getting that kind of bargain anywhere else. It’s great to stock your freezer or the freezer of an elderly friend, neighbor or relative who would appreciate that kind of generosity.
We have just sent out requests to members of The Friends of the Library to sign up for soup making. We should have about 30-40 varieties of soup to pick from by the time the sale comes around. If you are a current member of the FOL, we allow you to pre-order up to three quarts of soup. If you’ve bought at this sale before, you know how convenient it is to stop at your leisure and pick up your order. We’ll be sending out the list of soups to the membership the week of the sale. If you’d like to join the FOL in time for the sale, simply stop at the library and get an application, fill it out and pay your membership fee ($10 per year), and you’ll get your pre-order information before the sale. We will also once again have the Smokey Lassies selling baked goods during our sale.
I am going to try a few new flavors this year along with my regular Dill Pickle Soup (don’t make a face, it will freeze that way and there are no telethons devoted to frozen faces). You either love it or you don’t. I kind of like it. I’ve found a few new recipes to try that I hope will be good sellers. Either way, I’m sure you’ll be able to find a flavor you’ll enjoy, and won’t it taste good in the dead of winter?
The boys have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of their new kitty, Cletus. He is maybe seven weeks old and quite a character. We’ve been over to Kathy Johnson’s a few times to play with him. I even brought a blanket Jack and McGee have laid on, so he can get used to their scent. It was a little different when we got Newman. He was two years old and stealth. He was also the size of the dogs and had the claws to show off. The dogs kept their difference. Won’t be the same with Cletus, but he has also spent time with Kathy’s dog so he’s used to being around a dog. We’ll see how he does with these two. We are really hoping it will be a smooth transition. Thanks to Kathy Johnson who has been hand-raising him and getting him ready for the big move.
Speaking of Kathy Johnson, please plan on coming to the fundraiser for her next Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the York Elks Club. Kathy was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer and has undergone two surgeries and this fundraiser is here to offset so many medical bills. Anyone familiar with Kathy knows she will beat the tar out of cancer and be a stronger person yet. There will be refreshments and a chance to say hello to Kathy. Bob and I are donating several baked goods for the meal and if you can’t attend, you can make a financial donation at any York State Bank location.
I saw a video on Facebook of a young kitten taking a leap on a fully decorated Christmas tree and it made me shiver. Bob spends so much time and money on the tree. He used to have a fit when Ruby would walk by and hit some ornaments off the tree with her big tail. I’m really hoping we can keep Cletus off the tree — but he is a kitten with a lot of energy. If you hear a ruckus on Eastridge Avenue, you’ll know what happened, Lord help us all.