It’s a whole new world out there -- lots to get used to for who knows how long.
I want to tell you about a conversation I recently had with a woman at a local store. I was in front of this woman in line and overheard her talking about having to go through the drive-through at a local restaurant. She was talking (quite loud) to another woman in line that she was mad that she couldn’t go into a local fast food place but instead had to go through the drive-through. After a while of this silly argument I turned around and said, “You do realize that most of our restaurants are surviving on a thin margin in good times and they went to a drive-through to protect their employees and the public and most would like to have you in their restaurants.”
I continued to say that I have some friends who lost a lot of catering jobs recently and their to-go business is helping them survive. It turns out that she wasn’t even from York. I thanked her for her business in town and asked her to be patient with our businesses. She thanked me for being concerned about things and said she understood.
I posted this story on Facebook and someone replied, “Why is she shopping here? Don’t they have grocery stores where she lives?”
I couldn’t answer that. We are a central shopping district for the area and we do bring out-of-town shoppers to town. Whether her local store is open on the weekends is questionable, but we have to remember that we do have an abundance of out-of-town shoppers in town.
I’m glad to report that she is a confirmed shopper in York now. I’m glad. The last thing I wanted was to have York lose business from out of town.
The moral of this story is we are hurting. Many of our restaurants are losing money as long as this lasts. You can do your part by getting take-out at least once a week. That will make a world of difference for our local businesses. Remember when you approached a business in town to support the ball team or dance troop your child is involved in? You used the phrase, “It supports LOCAL teams.” Well, the same could be said for those very businesses now. We need to support those businesses NOW or they may not be around when this is over.
We are doing our part by going through the drive-throughs and buying gift cards to use at another date. That might not seem like a lot but if everyone who reads this did this, that will make a huge difference. Think about that. I know unemployment is a real issue now with lots of you, but a small gesture like having a meal at home from one of our local businesses could make just the difference they need to keep their doors open and keeping their staff on payroll.
I have been lucky enough to come in every other day to the middle school and help make 450 lunches. I have to say it is hard work, but it’s so necessary to do. I’m happy to report that we have parent volunteers helping, along with the administration. All three principals have been helping hand out the lunches. Thanks to a grant, the free breakfast and lunches are available to ANY student in York County. If you are not taking advantage of the free lunches and want to, there is a form to fill out once and that’s it. We have been getting so many nice comments from parents and we are all happy to help out. This may go on for a while, so if you have kids at home, the least we can do is provide a good breakfast and lunch for them.
I spoke to my mom this weekend. As predicted, she is going nuts at home which is strange because before all this happened, she was home alone anyway. She griped and complained about everything and was going to call my siblings and whine to them as well. After a while I learned that once she has something in her mind, there is no arguing with her, so I pulled a trick I did to her while I was in college. I simply put the phone down and got a drink and let her go on. It still works -- when I got my drink, I just picked up the phone and said, “Yes, I agree” every now and then. Turns out my siblings did the same thing to her and still do today. She just likes to get it out of her system. My brother told me he used to pass the phone around to his neighbors at his dorm and I don’t think she ever knew or cared. She was in rare form when I talked to her. She talked about how “she heard” this all started and I tried to explain, but I couldn’t change her mind. I just let her carry on.
