This has been quite the week.
We are still averaging 500 lunches and breakfasts each day. I found out we will be doing this through June so I have some job security till then. I want to send out a special thanks to our sack suppliers -- York Cold Storage and Charlie U Save Pharmacy stepped up along with Midwest Bank, Friends of the Library, Cornerstone Bank and Henderson State Bank in donating popcorn sacks for the many lunches we are providing. If you work for a business that has bags we can use, that would be great. Again, we couldn’t do this without the generous help of teachers, parents, paras and administration folks who are there helping distribute these lunches and breakfast along with staff from Lunchtime Solutions for making these meals each day.
I’m known as Mr. Carrot at work since I spend most of my time making carrot sacks for the lunch. I have made quite a few of them along with sacks of celery, broccoli and cauliflower. I also help make the breakfasts too or whatever they need me to do. We still maintain safe distances and some wear masks and we all wear gloves.
This weekend was the fourth anniversary of my dad’s passing. I cannot believe it’s been four years already. I miss talking to him and hearing his booming voice at home. My mom has handled it rather well. My sister was very close to him and it hit her hardest. I’m sure it was hard on my two brothers as well. While I can’t imagine what it was like for my mom, she did make the decision to donate all my dad’s clothes to charity. Bob and I helped go through his things and get them ready for distribution. I’m sure that was hard for her to watch but I hope others can get good use out of his clothes.
We had another death this weekend…Bob’s brother-in-law Tom Cox. Tom was helping his wife Susan clean some things in their basement when he lost his footing on their stairs and he ended up landing on Susan, breaking her wrist. He ended up staying almost two weeks in Stromsburg’s Covenant Home to recuperate from his fall. From everything I heard, the doctors, nurses and staff there were wonderful with him. Susan spent quite a bit of time up there along with their son, Tommy. We took turns taking care of their wonderful little dog, Murphy. All of their family gathered together and I was invited too. I felt bad for his younger son, Chris, who couldn’t get here in time to be with him. I know Tommy and Chris want to spend some time with Susan, and I’m sure it is a great relief for her to have the whole family under one roof at this time.
I met Tom when I first moved to York about 24 years ago. He ran a very successful men’s clothing store in town for many years. Bob worked for him for many years too. He carried great clothing and the business was successful. Tom changed when he retired several years ago. He could relax and have more fun. He and Susan would go out to Estes Park each spring and we would go out in late September to help close up their home and pack for York. It is at this time that I got to spend some good quality time with Tom as he and Susan would show us the area. We went on many walks around town together and he really became a good friend of mine. We had a lot of conversations about York and its future while in Estes. I’m really glad we had that time together.
Things will be different for the Cox family now. We will continue to check on Bob’s sister and help out whenever she needs it. It’s so nice that her friends have been dropping off food for the family and getting time to share memories with them. I know how much she misses him and it will be quite an adjustment for her but she can count on friends and family to help her out. My mom was sad to hear the news and offered to help Susan anyway she could. I told her that was nice and passed that offer to Susan. I can’t imagine what she has to offer except having gone through this 4four years ago with e dad, she has a sympathetic ear. Maybe that’s enough.
So long, Tom….you will be missed.
