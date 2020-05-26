I heard from several people last week about my mom’s shoe and how many others were at the mercy of their mom’s shoe.
I’m relieved that there are others who had to beware of the shooting shoe. I’m proud that my mom was able to throw her shoe up the stairs and around corners (I still don’t know how she does that), but it was effective in getting us to quiet down while she was on the phone. I don’t know who she would carry on these long conversations with because she didn’t have many friends and all of us kids still lived at home. I haven’t told her about Americas Got Talent yet. Somehow she would enter it with her shoe throwing skills and embarrass us at the same time.
I got some good news at work. I not only kept my hours during the month of June, every other week I’m working every day. It all ends at the end of June and I need to find something part time to go through July and part of August and then part time the rest of the year when school resumes. I’m very grateful for the extra hours and hope I can find a supplemental job too. We still continue to get thank you notes from the kids and parents for what we are doing. That makes a huge difference.
Shifting gears a bit, now until mid-June, we are accepting nominations for Yorkfest King and Queen nominations. This is ONLY for the Yorkfest weekend. There are options of other activities throughout the year but it’s all based on your schedule. As a former King, I am so excited the Chamber allows some changes in the program. We are going back to the Coronation Luncheon again! This is great especially for the older folks who can’t take the heat outside. If you know someone who deserves the recognition, you can pick up a nomination form from the Chamber or go to yorkchamber.org and download the form. You should fill out the form and return it to Bob Sautter by June 15. A committee of former Kings and Queens will go through all the nominations and come up with a final list. That’s it. We want to honor individuals that have done volunteer work on behalf on the community.
The selection Kings and Queens, along with the Grand Parade, are the consistent activities since Yorkfest began. I am honored to be a part of this group and I hope we get some great candidates to continue the legacy. You can help. If you know someone who has been a true leader in the community and have done volunteer work, nominate them for this honor. In the past I think some folks were asked about this honor but they turned it down because they thought it was too much of a commitment. That is why we are concentrating on the Yorkfest Weekend. One of the former Royalty will be assigned to the new ones to escort them throughout the weekend. Dufring the year the Chamber staff and a former Royalty will offer other activites but it’s all up to Your schedule. Some of the Kings and Queens wish to be involved in parades and other activites, others want the weekend to be it. That’s fine.
One thing that is automatic, is the new King and Queen are automatically an honorary member of the Chaber Ambassador club and can come to any of the Ambassador Activities during their reign. Again, it’s up to your schedule but you will always be invited. You will be issues an official Polo shirt as King and Queen. You should wear it during the weekend and if you choose, you and wear it during the year. We have tried to make your time as a King or Queen to be a schedule you can be involved in. Hopefully we can get more people involved in the process.
I want to thank both The Chamber and the past Kings and Queens for spending so much time on this. Working together we will make the best process possible. It is an honor to serve as a King or Queen. You will be in great company. Those who were selected have done some amazing things for our area both in their jobs but especially in volunteer work. So please think about those who have deserved this honor and get them nominated. Even if they have been nominated before, they can still be nominated. If you have questions if someone has been nominated before, you can check with the Chamber first. Be sure and check with the nominee before submitting the nomination. I remember when I was director of the Chamber some of the nominees were never consulted before and they couldn’t accept the nomination. Save the embarrassment by checking with them first. Get the nomination submitted in time to Bob at the Visitors Bureau. His committee will take it from there and hopefully we will have a great set of nominees to pick from.
