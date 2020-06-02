This was quite a weekend for me.
We made a trip to McCook which was spectacular, but Sunday was less than spectacular!
It started innocently enough. Bob was out doing some gardening, when all of a sudden I heard a commotion as Cletus was outside where he caught a mole and proceeded to drag it in the house. I managed to separate them and the poor thing was badly injured. As Cletus went back outside, McGee decided to get the mole. As I lunged to get him, I tripped over a TV tray and down I went…on to the nice hard wooden floor. I yelled for Bob but he couldn’t hear me. I managed to get myself up, clean up the mess and give the mole a proper burial. I was a mess. Bob had a glass of water on the tray which I managed to spill all over myself and the floor. I was in a lot of pain.
Fast forward two hours -- we went out to the NRD garden plots to do some watering and weeding. I managed to get out and help a little. I had the big bonnet hat Bob brought back from Peru for me. I looked like a deranged Little Debbie but it was helpful. Along the way, my feet got tied up in the hose and down I went again. This time Bob offered to help, but I was on the ground for a good 10 minutes. I finally felt good enough to stand with his help. Once again, I felt stupid and thought I must look a mess but home we went. Luckily I still had my cane from our friend, Evelyn, and I used it around the house. I took pain pills and managed to sleep well. Monday morning I still felt good so I hobbled to work. My boss let me sit while doing my veggies but as the morning went on, the pain killers were wearing off. I came home and took more which helped.
This was quite a difference from our trip to McCook which was excellent. We met Matt and his son Gabe at Seinert’s Bakery. We had our rolls and picked up some bread. We also left some casseroles for Matt. Next we went to the cemetery where Susan and Bob cleaned and scrubbed their folks’ and their sister’s graves. They looked great. Bob made one his famous floral arrangements for their graves…it was beautiful. Next we went to our regular food stop, Mac’s Drive In. Although they did not have dining room space for us, we took the lunches and went back to the cemetery for lunch.
Bob and Susan grew up on Mac’s Drive In but Bob and Susan’s menu items are limited to the pizza burger. We’ve heard their fried chicken is great but they have never varied from their order. Oh well. Next we hit several greenhouses to get some additional plants. Our final stop was The Rocket Inn in Indianola for pizza. We took it back and enjoyed it for dinner. It was fantastic and a perfect way to end the evening.
Updates from work at the school -- we got our May numbers and it looks like we are up 1,000 lunches from April. That’s amazing. 13,340 meals. It’s a well-run machine. There are 4-5 in the kitchen preparing the meals and about 8-9 in another room getting them packed and distributed. These are para-professionals, teachers and parents helping out. We do this for the kids who rely on school meals and for any other student that wants a meal. It’s a great program and we still get a great deal from the community on donations. We couldn’t do this without you.
June 15. That’s the deadline to get nominations in to Bob for Yorkfest King and Queen. We are looking for outstanding residents who have given to their community over the years. The nice thing about it is that we only really need you for the Yorkfest weekend. IF you want to do more throughout the year, that is up to you, it’s not required. The time commitment is limited but it’s our way of honoring the time the nominees have given. If you know someone who is worthy of a nomination, please either go to yorkchamber.org and download the application, or you can stop at the Chamber office and pick one up. The folks who have served since 1979 have been leaders in the community or have done great things without the fanfare. Remember, the complete nomination is due on Bob’s desk by June 15. There is a committee of former kings and queens that will go through all the nominations and select those to vote on. We are going back to a luncheon to announce the winners and then the new king and queen will be escorted by a former king and queen all through the Yorkfest weekend. As a former king I can tell you it’s quite an honor to serve. My Queen, LaMoine Roth, and I had a ball and we can’t wait to see who the new royalty is.
