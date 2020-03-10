Ahh… spring is in the air.
You can feel it even though the calendar may disagree.
Although it was windy this weekend, those 70 degrees sure felt good. I know spring has arrived because I recently traveled to Grand Island with Bob to pick up a supply of the state visitors guide. Bob was delivering them around town and has a good supply at his office. If you want one, please stop down and pick it up along with the new Experience York County magazine. Both have been updated and are great to use if you are looking for an out of town adventure.
While I was still working for the Nebraska Tourism Office, I wrote a series of articles called Trips on a Tankful. They were day trips out of York and Bob still has them available at his office but I must warn you, they haven’t been updated in a while. Still, combined with the state travel magazine, the articles will give you some ideas.
I mentioned the Sandhill Crane Migration last week. That is just one example of things you can do right in your own backyard. We may not have huge mountains, but, for example, the Black Hills don’t just start at the border. Northwest Nebraska is beautiful and the bluffs leading into the Black Hills are gorgeous. Family friendly Fort Robinson is right by the border and offers something for everyone. In fact during the summer, there are many who will stay at the Fort or nearby Chadron State Park and commute to the Black Hills because it is hard to find a room in Rapid City. So if you are planning a trip to the Black Hills this year, consider staying at one of our parks. It’s a nice drive, no crowds and a bargain.
Lots of people will drive from this area to Lincoln and Omaha for a weekend and there are lots to do in both places. Lincoln especially, has many no charge or low fee places to visit. Being the location of state government and home to UNL, the Capitol City has great things to visit. The newly renovated Lincoln Children’s Zoo does charge admission but it is a bargain. One nice thing about that zoo is you can get close to all the animals and the terrain is easy to navigate. You could spend a couple of days in each city exploring. Bob has visitor’s guides from each city to help you plan.
There are many great events and attractions to the east in Nebraska City. Home of Arbor Day (we are the only state that has it as a holiday) and a lot of nature-themed places to visit including Arbor Lodge State Historical Park. The 52-room Victorian Mansion is a must-see in Nebraska City. We’ve attended the State Bloody Mary Contest in town the last couple of years. It is a great event to observe or enter (or in Bob’s case… judge). Apple picking and other fruit is a big draw in the fall. We usually go down for that and include a visit to one of several orchards in the area and load up on jellies. Again… if you need a Nebraska City Visitors Guide, stop at Bob’s office.
Keep in mind we have more miles of historical paths than any other state and we are second only to Minnesota for lakes… many of them are spring fed since they sit on top of the world’s largest underwater ocean called the Ogallala Aquifier which is also why we have some of the finest cattle grazing areas in the world.
Heading west, we have a lot of great places to re-trace history including the Stuhr Museum and Railroad Town in Grand Island or the Hasting Museum in Hastings. They have some dioramas of both Sandhill and Whopping Cranes if you can’t make it to the migration plus a planetarium and large screen theaters. You could spend a whole afternoon there and still not see everything. We have a replica of a Sod House in Gothenburg, a museum dedicated to Robert Henri, the famous painter, in Cozad and Buffalo Bill started the rodeo in his home in North Platte.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg of things to see and do right here in Nebraska. Take some time and stop and get the latest travel information from Bob. He is pretty knowledgeable when it comes to Nebraska. Even if you are headed somewhere else, we’ve got plenty to entertain you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.