Well, it is now March and two of my favorite events happen.
Both are different and both can be very exciting.
First -- the Sandhill Cranes. About three-fourths of the world’s population of Sandhill Cranes comes to Central Nebraska for a stay. The peak time is mid- to late-March when over 250,000 cranes come back to the Platte River. They have been doing this for centuries, since the Platte River in Central Nebraska was wider but still as shallow. This is a great staging place for the birds to roost in the evenings. They spend most of the day in the nearby fields (made better by area farmers who leave waste crop standing for the birds to feed on). By tilling up the fields, the farmers bring up snails and grubs from the land and it’s great food for the cranes.
When I worked for the Nebraska Tourism office, I would host tours each year for travel writers and group tour planners. They were always amazed at the migration and can’t believe Nebraskans don’t appreciate what they have in their back yard. I am glad that more people from the Omaha area are discovering the cranes each year.
I use to work at Crane Meadows Nature Center just west of Grand Island where we would host hundreds of people each year to see the birds. Another great place is the Rowe Sanctuary just east of Kearney. Both places host groups at the blinds early in the morning or at dusk when the birds are either leaving or returning to the Platte River. It is a sight to be seen and I never tire of the cranes’ sound or the dance in the fields.
They are coming from the resting points in Texas and New Mexico to their breeding points in Canada and it is a 50-mile stretch of the Platte River that they come to each year. We are one of a handful of states in which shooting a crane is against the law. Each year a small group of the endangered Whooping Cranes show up with the Sandhills. They are snow white and stand out from the Sandhills, which are gray. It is quite the occasion when a Whooping Crane is spotted.
A few things you should know if you are interested in seeing the birds — close up. Reservations are needed to go to one of the blinds in the morning or at sunset. You can pick up a free crane guide at our visitors bureau downtown. There is a map showing the migration and who to call for an appointment.
Another thing to keep in mind that it is a busy season for the area farmers. There are pubic lands you can go on but most of it is private. And always ask first.
The Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings Visitors Bureaus have free information too. Bob can give you plenty of information right here in York if you choose.
There are usually hundreds of tourists each day in March and April that have come from around the globe to see the migration. Please be welcoming to them. The Crane Season is a multi-million dollar event each year. We love it when crane viewers come. I really hope you get a chance to see the birds. It is an amazing sight and one I never tire of.
The other event I really enjoy is storm season. I know it’s weird but it is exciting. We live in Tornado Alley which means our topography and conditions are right for storms to develop.
I’ve only seen a small number of these things in my life and my dad had a strange sixth sense about them. Dad was a weather man for an Omaha station when I was growing up. He didn’t have any training back then (no one did) but he had a strange way to determine of something would happen. During tornado watches, he could go outside, stare at the clouds and say “We’re fine.” And he was right most of the time.
The one time he came home early, looked at the sky and told us all to go downstairs was May 6, 1975. That was the day the Omaha area was hit by a giant F4 tornado. My sister didn’t go to Hebrew School that day because she was ill and that afternoon our synagogue took a direct hit. Gladly we haven’t been affected by a tornado since and I hope it doesn’t happen again.
I remember I was working at the tourist information center near Goehner in June of 1980. I could see there were very high storm clouds sitting over Grand Island that day and later on several tornados hit Grand Island, doing extensive damage to the area. The thing about the Grand Island tornados is the storm cloud just sat over Grand Island for over an hour. Usually a tornado will travel from west to east but the five that struck the area that night re-wrote the rules. They went east to west, circled, zig zagged and basically didn’t follow the rules. It was a scary night for everyone. I had made a hotel reservation for a man from New York that day. It was at the Super 8 (a property that was hit that night). He stopped later that summer and told me it the most scary and interesting night of his life. He helped others that were hurt and he was glad he was able to help.
I remember driving around Lake McConaughy one summer -- I came over a hill and saw two tornados just dancing around. I was on my way to a meeting in Lewellen, noticed the tornado and it would intercept soon. I got to my meeting in time to see a group of tourists staring at the storm through a plate glass window. I hurried up and told them it was a very dangerous place to stand but the tornado had swerved to avoid the town. It was very exciting.
So, I’ll watch for the cranes and keep an eye on the weather. This time of year…you never know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.