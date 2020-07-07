I did not inherit my neatness from my mom.
I am a pig. Alright, I admit it.
It just isn’t a priority with me and “someone” reminds me of it almost every day. This became very abundant to me this weekend. I went to Omaha (Bob was pickling beets so I HAD to leave the house).
My older brother and his wife were in town for the Fourth of July and his birthday. Mom had us all over for dinner and I got to spend time with my adorable great nephew, Myles. I’m so proud of how my nephew, Nick, and his wife, Sara, have become great parents. It’s a little weird seeing my brother and his wife as grandparents and even weirder that my mom is a great-grandma. I kept thinking of the kick my dad would have gotten from him.
Nick was the first grandchild in our family and I remember how excited my dad was that he was a grandpa. My niece Angela and her husband Trent were there, as was my sister Kerry, her husband Mike and my nephews Ryan and Aiden were there. Their sister was in Colorado visiting my brother and his wife and my other nephew Tony was in Arizona recovering from a mild case of COVID.
Although Mom arranged and paid for dinner (that was nice of her), I brought dessert and my sister brought sodas and cups. Mom said to go ahead and get plates and silverware out of the cabinet. All at once, we stopped in our tracks and looked at each other. We know Mom is not the tidiest or hygenic person around. We all knew the chances of getting things properly washed was nill. Someone suggested we use paper plates and plastic silverware and that was the blessing we were searching for. Then we had to rummage through her pantry to locate it all. The pantry is the place where food and supplies die. I can’t remember the last time she cleaned out or even arranged it. If someone offered her a million dollars to find a half stick of gum, a transistor radio and a broken skillet in the pantry, she would be a rich woman by now.
We managed to gather enough paper plates and silverware to help all of us. The pizza was very good. My sister happened to walk into the kitchen and caught Mom putting a fried ravioli she had dropped on the floor back on the platter. The 5-second rule didn’t count here. Who knows what we would have done had my sister not gone into the kitchen. We complained about it and she ignored us all. We then looked in her silverware drawer. What a mess. Nothing matched and worse yet, we don’t know if anything was really washed. It was nice of her to buy dinner for us all but at what cost to our health?
We had a low-key Fourth of July. Friday night we went over to our friend Evelyn’s house to watch the Firecracker Frenzy. I must say, there were a lot of new fireworks in the show. Congratulations to the Chamber for a great show for the public. I want to remind everyone that the show is professionally done and expensive. If you enjoy the show, drop off a little to the Chamber and thank them for their efforts. It is quite a show to put on.
This year because of COVID, there was no admission to the grandstands and no refreshments served. Each year we collect quite a bit of money from the folks in the grandstands. We didn’t have this opportunity this year and we miss the generosity of the folks in the grandstands. I really hope those who went to the parking lot gave to the volunteers going through the area. If you enjoyed the show (and who wouldn’t love it?), I really hope you gave something. It’s still not too late to give a few dollars. Simply stop at the Chamber office to make a donation. Remember, there is no guarantee the show will go on without your support. Yes they get some very generous help from local business and groups, but they really need the public support. So please give…even a little is appreciated.
Saturday we were invited to our neighbors’ house to light off some fireworks. This has been a tradition that sadly is on it last year because they are moving. Thankfully, they are still in the county – they will just not be next door. They have five kids in all three schools and they are the best behaved kids we could wish for. Last summer, after my stroke, the oldest girl came over and mowed our lawn. Brenda, the wife, is a nurse and she checked in on me often. Andrew, the husband, is from England and has the best accent in the world. We will miss them terribly and we can only hope for great new neighbors. Their house has been on the market for a couple of weeks and they have had a steady stream of lookers, so it probably won’t be on the market long. The kids had a ball lighting off their fireworks and it was a great evening.
Things at school are going great. We were lucky to get a grant from Appleseed Nebraska to stay open through July. There is such a need for this and the kids and the families have been so kind and appreciative of wheat we are doing. We need to add one more to our generous businesses that donated to our efforts. Thank you to NPPD for donating canvas bags for us to use. Along with our other generous sponsors, we can stretch those dollars even longer. Everyone wins!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.