I was sad to hear the passing of actress Valarie Harper, but it wasn’t too big of a shock since she had been ill for a time.
Still it was sad and another bit of my childhood slipped away.
She, of course, was best known as Rhoda Morgenstern first on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and then on her very successful spinoff, Rhoda. I thought she was hilarious as Mary’s upstairs neighbor on the MTM -- always with the wise crack. She had a great run on the show until the producers thought she was strong enough to be on her own.
They expertly co-starred the amazing Julie Kavner as her sister, Brenda, and the most perfect mother, Nancy Walker (who originated the role on MTM) as Ida, Rhoda’s mom. Rhoda got married on the show to Joe in the biggest wedding in many years. METV ran some of her memorable roles on the MTM show and a 2-part rerun of Rhoda’s wedding over the weekend. They were great memories to relive and Rhoda did better than The Mary Tyler Moore Show ever did, but Mary had longevity on her side. As soon as Rhoda got hitched, the writers struggled a bit with story lines and Rhoda’s show ratings started to falter and was cancelled soon after.
Now Rhoda and Mary are reunited — and the stories they can tell.
Another Yorkfest is in the books and congratulations to the Chamber for a great weekend. I hope you got a chance to take in some of the activites.
Also a hearty congratulations to LaVauna and Jerome Weismann as the new Yorkfest King and Queen! I had the honor of announcing the new King Thursday night to a surprised Jerome. I know they had a great time this weekend and I hope they will continue that enthusiasm for the next year (I’m sure they will).
I have been asked to portray Santa for the Chamber this winter and I am very excited to do so. It’s been a while since I donned the red suit, but it should come back to me. Thanks to the library, the FFA-built Santa house will be located directly north of the building and I’ll be there Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons. It should be a great time.
With the Nebraska State Fair over for this year, I have some thoughts to share. First of all, people were very nice to us. Most were surprised to see that York had its very own booth. Once they saw the water tower, they recognized us. We were in the Expo building for the second year and the traffic improved from the 4-H Building located on the far end of the fairgrounds. With the new location comes parking. We still parked in our former lot near the 4-H building and had to walk. It was nice to have a brisk walk each day, but it was a headache when we were closing it out and hauling our stuff back. Luckily we were able to give most of our stuff away.
Inside the Expo buiding we were located next to Mr. Knife. He was very nice and he had a major stoke earlier this year, so we had a lot to talk about. He also wouldn’t allow kids to buy the knives but there were a lot of people that shouldn’t buy knives there. Most people were nice who stopped by our booth but there were those who were not as nice, but I’ve learned over the years to just grin and be nice. here were also so many who volunteered to staff the booth for which we were very grateful. Some left us some good suggestions to improve the booth and I think Bob will take those into consideration for next year.
There is nothing we can do about the way people dressed or smelled. That’s part of the fair. However, there were some nice people. When I worked we had the most questions about Yorkfest. We gave out a ton of the booklets on the event and people seemed interested.
We had several meals at JW’s and watched a perky Melanie slowly deteriorate through the week -- but even toward the end, she was still smiling. They introduced a new chocolate dipped peanut butter pie on a stick this year and I was glad to see I wasn’t the only one who really liked it. They were so delicious and perfect for the hot summer fair.
