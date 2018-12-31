I always like to look back at the end of the year and see how many broken promises I’ve made to myself. This year is just as bad as any in terms of letting myself down. I didn’t lose any weight—it just shifted to other parts of my body. I had just started a 3-month temp job at the State Personnel Office that has lasted an extra 9 months—for that I am very grateful.
We got a new cat who was stealth, solid and charming who sadly had to be put down after two months. We replaced him with a 3-month kitten who has managed to strip the house of any holiday cheer—but we still love him.
I lost my dear Aunt Uzey at the age of 93. She was an amazing woman who was the matriarch of the Kirshenbaum side of my family.
Standing at a mighty 5 feet tall, she got the respect of a 4-star General and she loved everyone.
This hit my mom especially hard.
They were not only sister-in-laws, they were good friends. She and my mom would see each other 4-5 times a week when they would go walking the track inside the Jewish Community Center. It was strange going to a recent college graduation party for the son of my cousin Scott without seeing Uzey there.
It’s now just my Uncle Joe left of the four original kids, his wife my wonderful Aunt Maxine and my mom.
Yesterday we hosted our annual Christmas Eve Community Dinner. It was so nice to see so many of our friends and neighbors gather for some soup and sandwiches and some yummy desserts.
Special thanks to our partner in crime; Evelyn Campbell for pitching in to make a soup and chili and using her amazing organizational skills to make everything go smooth. Thanks also to everyone who made a donation and helped set up and clean up…it really is a community effort.
Growing up we didn’t really have a Christmas—although to keep the peace, dad allowed us to get a gift on Christmas Morning.
Over the years I’ve been more and more involved in Christmas both socially and at home. From dressing up as Santa to helping (once) to decorate the tree, I do love this time of year. As I mentioned earlier— the new kitten has prevented us doing our regular indoor decorating.
I’m hoping once Cletus gets fixed in 3 months, that will calm him down a bit and we can do more decorating next year. We do have a Plan B in case he is still a terror, outdoor decorating. We will have to wait and see.
I’m hoping I can land a full-time permanent job soon. I really enjoy what I’m doing, but I know it comes to an end at the end of March. I’ve applied for so many jobs this last year and have been offered about a dozen interviews— and each one I’ve come in 2nd or 3rd. It’s very frustrating but I know there are a lot of other people with more experience than I have. I have come to the realization that I will not get the kind of jobs I used to have and I need to adjust to that.
I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and I wish you a prosperous and enjoyable New Year.